Overnight Experience at the Warming Shelter

St. John Lutheran Church, in partnership with the Warming Shelter, 916 Nebraska St., will host an overnight experience beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 23. Participants will experience firsthand the day-to-day struggles those who are facing homelessness experience while living in an emergency shelter. They will gain understanding through simulations that mimic real-life situations of barriers that those in the shelter are facing. The event is meant to give attendees the opportunity to take an educated stance of their own against homelessness.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Pastor Wayne Gallipo at stjohnlutheranpastor@gmail.com or by calling 712-277-3945 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., or contact Shayla at 712-301-9808 during normal business hours.

Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, in the southern parking lot. Menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, and syrup. Free will offering for breakfast will go to the St. John Food Pantry.

Summer Worship

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA begins Wednesday evening worship in the summer months at 7 p.m. All are welcome for this brief service of prayer, scripture, and Holy Communion. St. Mark is in the east Morningside neighborhood at 5200 Glenn Ave.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.