City-Wide Vacation Bible School

Many churches are coming together for City-Wide Vacation Bible School, June 5 through 8, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening. The location is New Hope Reformed/Riverside Lutheran at 1817 Riverside Blvd in Sioux City. Children exiting preschool through kids exiting 5th grade are encouraged to register by calling 712-276-2418. Participating churches in Sioux City and South Sioux City include many ELCA Lutheran, Reformed, Presbyterian, and Methodist congregations.

Rent-A-Space Sale

Riverside Lutheran Church, 1817 Riverside Blvd., will hold a Rent-a-Space Sale in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10. Vendors can rent a 12'x12' space to sell crafts, rummage, treasures, etc. The church will have a Bake Sale and Lunch open to the public. This fundraiser will help with the cost of replacing church windows. Call 712-233-1491 to get your registration to reserve your spot. Deadline to register for a vendor space is May 30.

Summer Worship

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA begins Wednesday evening worship in the summer months at 7 p.m. All are welcome for this brief service of prayer, scripture, and Holy Communion. St. Mark is in the east Morningside neighborhood at 5200 Glenn Avenue.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.