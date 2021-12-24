The Christmas lives of pastors: Sioux City's ministers David and Lorna Halaas find time for each other at busiest time of year

SIOUX CITY -- In holidays past, it hasn't been wholly unusual for David and Lorna Halaas to be as many as 90 miles apart on Christmas Eve.

Both husband and wife have done ministering of one kind or another for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) for decades, so this time of year doesn't see a dialing down of their workloads but an uptick. And a pressure to reach out to people who may only make it out to a service once or twice a year.

"We have served congregations together and we’ve also served other congregations so quite often we haven’t seen each on Christmas Eve much. It’s just a busy time," David said over the phone.

"It’s the most challenging when we are going to three or four congregations, each of us alone, to try to get that schedule and travel worked out. Especially if one of us has to commute some distance," Lorna said. "Sometimes then it’s been dinner in the church office by ourselves."

But this year, things are different. This year, they won't be having solo meals in silence.

For 2021, the Halaases will be able to celebrate together. It worked out because Lorna, who serves as the bishop for the Western Iowa Synod of the ELCA, said she has the good fortune of being at her home congregation of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where David is the pastor.

"It feels like a real gift to be home and be worshiping with him but it also feels weird to not be working because it is the one day that pastors don’t get off," Lorna said.

David, though, will have a full day. For Christmas Eve, St. Mark scheduled services for 3, 5 and 10 p.m. During those services, David said, he plans to: preach, tell stories, join others in sharing music and offer up a special program for kids.

"Each service has a bit of a different character because of the time of day and the people who gather. But, in some ways, they’re identical," David explained.

Since at least one of them has had to consistently work on Christmas Eve, Lorna and David said traveling around Christmastime is almost non-existent. "We have never, in all of our years of ministry, been away for Christmas. Family and friends have to come see us," David noted. Lorna pointed out that their loved ones do understand the deal.

"Our kids and grandkids know we work on Christmas Eve so they’ve planned often to come Christmas Day or sometime later on the holidays," she said.

Just as the family takes the arrangement in stride, so, too, do David and Lorna. Neither one of them complains or shares any frustrations about having to work on such a major holiday. They're at peace with it.

"We know it’s a privilege to do what we do and it’s a privilege to be with people on Christmastime," David said.

When it's finally time to be with one another, Lorna shared that this Christmas at the Halaas household will be relatively low-key.

"We will have a couple of quiet days home with the dog."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.