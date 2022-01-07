Theologian to speak at Northwestern College

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Russell Moore, public theologian and director of the Public Theology Project at Christianity Today, will speak at Northwestern College Jan. 24 – 26.

At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, in Christ Chapel, Moore will present a lecture on abuses of power within the church and their impact upon young adults’ perceptions of corporate faith.

At 10:05 a.m. Jan. 26, Moore will be featured in a video Q&A interview with Northwestern’s dean of Christian formation, Mark DeYounge, in the Vogel Community Room of the DeWitt Learning Commons. Both events are free and open to the public.

The public is also invited to hear Moore’s chapel message at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 25, in Christ Chapel, discussing what it means to be a Christ-centered witness.

Moore is the author of “The Courage to Stand: Facing Your Fear Without Losing Your Soul,” “Onward: Engaging the Culture Without Losing the Gospel” and “The Storm-Tossed Family: How the Cross Reshapes the Home.”

Moore previously served eight years as president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention and as the provost and dean at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.

Other upcoming campus guests include the Rev. Sandra Van Opstal, pastor at Grace and Peace Community in Chicago, and Lisa Sharon Harper, an author and speaker.

Van Opstal will speak in chapel at 11:05 a.m. Feb. 1 and will appear in a video Q&A interview about biblically grounded justice at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 2, in the Vogel Room.

On Feb. 8, Harper will share a message on Genesis 1 during chapel at 11:05 a.m. and will discuss her book “The Very Good Gospel” during a luncheon lecture from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in the Vogel Room. A Q&A session with Harper will also be held at Trinity Reformed Church at 7 p.m.

Harper’s lecture on Feb. 9 will address beloved community and will be held at 10:05 a.m. in the Vogel Room.

All of these events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Tanya Vaas at tanya.vaas@nwciowa.edu or 712-707-7190.

