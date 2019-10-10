SIOUX CITY -- Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., announces the hiring of Krista Waite as director of Christian education.
Waite graduated from Morningside College in May with degrees in religious studies and nonprofit management. Originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she comes from a strong United Methodist background, was a member of the Shueyville, Iowa, United Methodist Church, and has had a great deal of leadership experience coupled with strong technology skills. She has been working with Youth Ministries at Grace for a couple of years, both as a work study student and volunteer and most recently as interim youth coordinator.