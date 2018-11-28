Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- Women of the community are cordially invited to attend the annual Angelus at Faith United Presbyterian Church Dec. 4. 

A time of fellowship will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner served by the men of the church at 6:30 p.m.  The evening will conclude with a quiet time of worship for reflection and renewal. The Spirituality Center labyrinth will be available for prayer and meditation beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The cost of the dinner will be $7, paid at the door. Please make reservations by Nov. 30 by calling the church office at 276-3121. If you need a ride, please let us know when you make your reservation. Early reservations help us with our planning and are much appreciated.

