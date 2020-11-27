YODER: After a large loss, still thankful

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go” (Joshua 1:9).
Life can change so quickly. In the snap of one finger and one thumb. In the twinkling of one eye. In the exhalation of one small breath.
That’s what happened to my beloved husband Melvin and me last Thursday. After spending a wonderful afternoon with my mom and my brother Kim and his wife, Karen, we headed home. We both ended up home, but to completely different addresses. Melvin passed into eternity with our Lord and Savior to his permanent address.
That morning, Melvin and I had our devotions. We prayed together. And we talked about Apostle Paul and that wonderful verse in 2 Corinthians 5:8: “We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.”
I told Melvin that I believe that when we close our eyes here on earth we open them in heaven and see Jesus. “That’s right,” he said.
I’ve told many people the same thing over the years. And they’ve often shared that this has brought them comfort and peace when thinking about death. But on that fateful Thursday, one week before Thanksgiving, I believe I actually saw it happen. The moment the semi hit us, I looked over at Melvin and I saw a beautiful light behind him. When our car finally came to a stop, Mel simply had his head bowed. He looked so incredibly peaceful. I thought, “He’s already with the Lord.”
I miss him so much, but I can’t wish him back because I know that he is where he belongs. “... Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love him” (1 Corinthians 2:9).
Mel recently told me that he asked the Lord for 10 more years with me. But only if he wasn’t a burden. “You would never be a burden to me,” I told him.
You see, in one month from the day he died, we were going to celebrate his 100th birthday. Our family and friends were coming to our church to honor Mel. This was Mel’s 80th year of teaching adult Sunday School. He loved it. It was one of his spiritual gifts.
About a year ago, he dreamed about his birthday party. Our loved ones were there. He especially mentioned my mom. He said that he stood up and thanked everyone for coming. He thanked the Lord that He gave him Christian parents who brought him up in faith. And he said that he was thankful for his “beautiful wife.” I loved his smile when he shared this and the tears I saw in his eyes. Then he told me that he was standing there without any canes. Ever since I knew him, Mel walked with two canes.
We both believed that God would heal him before or on the day of his party, which was scheduled on his actual birthday. His pain kept getting worse, but we held onto that hope. And, of course, the Lord did heal Mel. Not here on earth as we thought, but in heaven.
Since he was so much older than me, we knew it was likely that he’d go first. Recently I asked him, “If you go before me, what should I do?”
“Just keep serving the Lord.”
Then I asked, “Will you wait for me?”
“Yep. I’ll be at the east gate.” Spoken like a true farmer.
“So, when I get to heaven I’ll see Jesus. He’s true north. Then I’ll go to the right and you’ll be there.”
“That’s right,” he said.
So that’s what I’ll do. I’ll keep serving the Lord. When my earthly address changes to my eternal one, I’ll see Jesus. I’ll hug him and thank him and praise him. I’ll fall at his feet and worship him. And then I’ll turn to the right and see Melvin standing there with no canes and a big smile.
In the meantime, I’ll still be thankful. For my beloved family and Mel’s beloved family, whom we prayed for every single day of our married life. For our wonderful friends and our loving church. For the two kind men who helped me out of the car immediately after the accident. For the kindness of the hospital staff, the EMTs, and the sheriff, Kevin, who made a special trip back to the scene of the accident to look for my glasses. He found them, but they were shattered. Yet, I see clearly.
I’m humbled that the Lord chose to save me. Who am I that you are mindful of me, Oh Lord? (Psalm 8:4). I’m thankful for the number of people who care. I’m thankful that Jesus is the Lord of my life. He gave me life and one day he’ll walk me into eternity. Only He knows when.
Please reach out to the Lord today. Don’t waste any more time. Life can change so quickly. One day it will for all of us. Make sure that you belong to Jesus so that your permanent address is with Him. And when you get there, look toward the East Gate. You just might see Melvin and me waiting there for you.
“Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them” (Psalm 139:16).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
