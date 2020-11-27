YODER: After a large loss, still thankful

I miss him so much, but I can’t wish him back because I know that he is where he belongs. “... Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love him” (1 Corinthians 2:9).

Mel recently told me that he asked the Lord for 10 more years with me. But only if he wasn’t a burden. “You would never be a burden to me,” I told him.

You see, in one month from the day he died, we were going to celebrate his 100th birthday. Our family and friends were coming to our church to honor Mel. This was Mel’s 80th year of teaching adult Sunday School. He loved it. It was one of his spiritual gifts.

About a year ago, he dreamed about his birthday party. Our loved ones were there. He especially mentioned my mom. He said that he stood up and thanked everyone for coming. He thanked the Lord that He gave him Christian parents who brought him up in faith. And he said that he was thankful for his “beautiful wife.” I loved his smile when he shared this and the tears I saw in his eyes. Then he told me that he was standing there without any canes. Ever since I knew him, Mel walked with two canes.