YODER: An iris blooms in the midst of a storm

Friend Donna gave me a few irises last summer. She even planted them for me. We picked out the spot together. It’s along the east side of the garage. At the time she offered them to me their blooming season had passed. She’d already dug them up. They looked dry and world-weary. I had no idea what color they were or anything about them.
All I knew for certain is that Donna has the gift of growing. Whatever she puts in the soil turns out to be the best version of itself that it can possibly be. I’m not sure how she does it. For one thing, she has incredible patience. When I was selling my house, she helped me out one day by meticulously weeding my flower garden. When she finished, not only was every weed gone, all the remaining flowers simply looked happier and healthier.
When I looked at Donna to thank her, there was a peaceful glow about her. She puts much love into all that she does.
This spring I’ve faithfully watered the iris plants daily. I’ve pulled the weeds around them. I may have even talked to them a little. But nothing’s happened. Finally, I saw one bud on one plant. I’ve watched it grow bigger, eagerly awaiting its arrival. But day after day no bloom.
Last night I drove home from work in heavy rain and incredibly strong winds. There were a few times it seemed like I was driving in fog, it was that hard to see the road. But thankfully, I followed a semi-truck and trailer through the worst of it. In the midst of that storm, I believe that he truly was a God-send.
“Call upon Me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you will honor Me” (Psalm 50:15).
I’ve learned in life that when I need help, I call out to the Lord and He helps me every time. In fact, there’s not one time in my life when I’ve prayed that the Lord has not helped me. His help hasn’t always come when I thought it should or in the way in which I would have picked. But it’s always been there at just the right time in just the right way.
In turn, I’m incredibly thankful. Thankful doesn’t seem like a big enough word. I honor Him because there’s no one like Him. He’s the one and only true God. “... Before me no god was formed, nor will there be one after me. I, even I, am the LORD, and apart from me there is no savior” (Isaiah 43:10-11).
There’s a popular notion that all roads lead to heaven through many people. That if you’re a good person, after death you’ll be rewarded by eternal life in heaven. It’s simply not true. In fact, it’s a blatant lie. There’s only one way to heaven and that’s through the blood of our Savior Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this’” (John 11:25-26)?
Martha answers Jesus right before He raises her brother, Lazarus, from the dead. “’Yes, Lord,’ she told him, ‘I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, who has come into the world’” (John 11:27).
Martha knew, as does everyone who has encountered the living Christ, whether in person or in their hearts, that He loves us with an everlasting love. “Oh give thanks to the LORD, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever” (Psalm 107:1).
I parked my car in the garage, so thankful to be safely home. The farm cat, Socks, was waiting for me. We ran together in the wind and the rain across the farm yard. She ate her supper in the protected area near the front door.
The house felt so wonderfully dry and warm. As I stood by the kitchen window looking out at the storm, I was incredibly thankful that the Lord got me safely home. Just at that moment I saw it. The iris in full bloom. Whipped around by the wind and beaten by the rain, it was a bright white iris, large and beautiful.
It bloomed in the midst of the storm. We can do the same. No matter what is going on in our lives. Whether it’s a sickness. Heartache. Divorce. Death. Money problems. Depression. Fear. Family disputes. Whatever it is, if we ask the Lord to be our gardener, we can bloom in any climate and in any weather, even in the midst of storms.
He is our strong tower. He owns cattle on a thousand hills. He’s our Creator. He’s on the throne. He’s in control. He’s the one to turn to when life gets scary. He’s the one to cry out to when all seems lost. He’s the Alpha and the Omega. The beginning and the end. The Bright Morning Star. Our Kinsman Redeemer. Our Provider. Our Master. Our Healer. Our Savior. He’s the one and only true God, God Almighty.
He’s the Master Gardener. It doesn’t matter if we’re world-weary and dried up. If we ask, He’ll remove the weeds of sin from our lives and help us to bloom as His children forever. “But as many as received him, to them he gave the power to become children of God, even to them that believe on his name” (John 1:12).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
