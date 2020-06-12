YODER: An iris blooms in the midst of a storm

“Call upon Me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you will honor Me” (Psalm 50:15).

I’ve learned in life that when I need help, I call out to the Lord and He helps me every time. In fact, there’s not one time in my life when I’ve prayed that the Lord has not helped me. His help hasn’t always come when I thought it should or in the way in which I would have picked. But it’s always been there at just the right time in just the right way.

In turn, I’m incredibly thankful. Thankful doesn’t seem like a big enough word. I honor Him because there’s no one like Him. He’s the one and only true God. “... Before me no god was formed, nor will there be one after me. I, even I, am the LORD, and apart from me there is no savior” (Isaiah 43:10-11).

There’s a popular notion that all roads lead to heaven through many people. That if you’re a good person, after death you’ll be rewarded by eternal life in heaven. It’s simply not true. In fact, it’s a blatant lie. There’s only one way to heaven and that’s through the blood of our Savior Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this’” (John 11:25-26)?