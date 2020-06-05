YODER: Dear Today, I'm thankful for you

Dear Today, I’m thankful for you.
There have been times in my life when I didn’t think that I’d have many more of you. Times when I thought that most of my todays were in the past. What we call yesterdays. But here you are again. Fresh and new like an autumn morning when the air is so crisp and sweet I almost believe that I can break off a piece, put in in my cereal, and eat it with a spoon.
Many people I’ve known and loved have had their todays cut short. Through no fault of their own, their lives on this earth are over. I’m thankful that they were a part of my life. That we shared many todays together, although not enough. I’m thankful that they live on in my memories. And I am eternally thankful that some of them I will see again one day in heaven.
Dear Today, sometimes I’m not as thankful as I’d like to be. I wake up tired or worse. I wake up life-weary. It’s because I’ve been thinking about all that’s going on in the world, including the COVID-19 and all the many changes surrounding it.
Businesses are cautiously opening up again. I’m thankful that soon we’ll go back to our actual church building to worship with our beloved church family. I realize that we all want things to go back to the way they were yesterday, before all this happened and changed our world.
And yet, I pray that people are still cautious. In our excitement to go to a store, to go out to eat, to go to church, may we still think of safety for others and for ourselves, too.
I pray that we never again take for granted the simple and profound things in life. A handshake. A hug. A pat on the shoulder. Simply sitting next to someone and sharing life.
Dear Today, I pray for a country where men and women are not killed. A place where no one is afraid to jog down the street or walk to their car. Where peaceful protesters do not need to protest. Where angry mobs do not riot or loot. I pray for a world where we truly love our neighbors as ourselves. If one of our neighbors is mistreated, is hurting, we no longer cross to the other side of the street. We stop and lend a hand.
I pray for a world where we do justly, we love mercy and we walk humbly with our God (Micah 6:8b).
Dear Today, I pray for a world where children are valued as human beings and are not taken from their mother’s womb. Husband Melvin and I have found where the baby kittens recently born on our farm are hidden. They’re so sweet and fluffy and vulnerable. I worry for their safety. How much more valuable are the little ones God created in his own image?
“So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them” (Genesis 1:27).
And yet, Dear Today, I realize that you have no control over any of this. You have no control over anything. You didn’t create this world. You didn’t tell the sun where to hang or the stars when to shine. You didn’t shut the door on the sea and tell the water to go no further. You did not breathe into Adam the very breath of life. Like the rest of us, you are simply part of God’s creation.
And as a part of the Almighty’s creation, Dear Today, may we each live you out well. You will never come again. Once your 24 hours are over, you become Yesterday and Tomorrow becomes a new Today.
Many years ago when the Lord called me to a new ministry, I was excited. I knew that He was definitely calling me. But as the reality sunk in and as I began to walk in that new ministry, I had some fear. As I was walking to something I didn’t think I could handle, I did the only thing I knew to do. I prayed.
“Dear Lord, walk behind me so that I don’t spend too much time looking back. Walk in front of me and lead the way. And Dear Lord, walk beside me and hold my hand.”
You see, the key is who’s holding our hand. The key is who we’re praying to. The key is who sent His one and only Son to die on the cross for sins and the sins of the whole world.
“But God demonstrates his own love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
No matter what is going on in the world, in our country, in our own homes, the truth is still the truth. There are not many roads to heaven. There is only one road. And that is through Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way the truth, and the life. No one comes to the father except through Me’” (John 14:6).
Believe that truth today and all your tomorrows will be heading toward eternity with the Lord. There’s nothing more important in this life or the next. While I’m thankful for today, I’m most thankful for eternity with the Lord.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
