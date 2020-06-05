YODER: Dear Today, I'm thankful for you

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Today, I’m thankful for you.

There have been times in my life when I didn’t think that I’d have many more of you. Times when I thought that most of my todays were in the past. What we call yesterdays. But here you are again. Fresh and new like an autumn morning when the air is so crisp and sweet I almost believe that I can break off a piece, put in in my cereal, and eat it with a spoon.

Many people I’ve known and loved have had their todays cut short. Through no fault of their own, their lives on this earth are over. I’m thankful that they were a part of my life. That we shared many todays together, although not enough. I’m thankful that they live on in my memories. And I am eternally thankful that some of them I will see again one day in heaven.

Dear Today, sometimes I’m not as thankful as I’d like to be. I wake up tired or worse. I wake up life-weary. It’s because I’ve been thinking about all that’s going on in the world, including the COVID-19 and all the many changes surrounding it.

Businesses are cautiously opening up again. I’m thankful that soon we’ll go back to our actual church building to worship with our beloved church family. I realize that we all want things to go back to the way they were yesterday, before all this happened and changed our world.