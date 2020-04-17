YODER: Easter was still Easter, no matter how casual or isolated

It wasn’t the Easter we planned for. We didn’t get together with family like we assumed we would. During the long winter months, the thought of seeing those we love on Easter Sunday is something that helps get me through the dark mornings and the cold weather. It’s the marker that spring is truly around the corner. That better things are coming. Sunshine. Family. Flowers. Life. Growth.
Already, curly rhubarb leaves are above ground. And with them comes the promise of a rhubarb pie in the not-too-distant future. Abundant green leaves are also here. They form the foundation for the beautiful spring and summer flowers that bloom along the west side of our house.
We didn’t go to church on Easter and see the pews filled with the people we see every Sunday morning. Or at least we saw them weekly until the COVID-19 temporarily shut down our churches. We didn’t get to meet their visiting family and friends, shaking hands and exchanging hugs. We didn’t laugh with those we usually laugh with. And pray with those we usually pray with.
Instead, we sat at the kitchen table and watched church on my phone. Sometimes my phone would stop and “think” for a while. Then the service would continue. We heard a good Easter message. It’s not the same as being there, but the truth of God’s word always shines through any challenge.
I didn’t plan and execute an elaborate Easter meal. In fact, I didn’t even dress up. It never entered my mind. I wore my most comfy flannel shirt, my favorite pair of jeans and my slippers all day. Not my usual Easter attire. And yet, does it really matter?
Sure, I miss the Easter traditions I grew up with. I miss the Easter traditions I have with my mom and my son, Ethan. I miss the new Easter traditions I’ve established with my husband, Melvin. Somehow, they were all going to merge this year. But they didn’t because we’re all working together to beat this pandemic. We’re self-isolating, social distancing and trying to stay healthy. We’re not meeting together in groups. We’re staying apart.
And yet, it was still Easter.
The truth does not change. God the Father gave Jesus an assignment. To come to earth and to be born in human form. He could have declined, but he didn’t. His mission? To save humanity from itself. To be exactly what John the Baptist called him. “Behold, the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world!” (John 1:29).
Jesus was born in humble surroundings, a stable or a barn that housed animals. His birth is the reason we celebrate Christmas. Doesn’t the Christmas season seem so long ago? And yet, it’s been a little less than four months.
Jesus grew up in a traditional family. He began his ministry at age 30. Both the Son of Man and the Son of God, Jesus experienced temptation just like we do. But the difference is that he never gave in to it. At times he was tired, sad, lonely, angry, and yet, he never sinned.
So the one who never sinned was crucified on a cross on what we call Good Friday. He died for our sins. He became the substitute for each one of us. We can never do enough to earn our way into heaven. It’s impossible. Good works won’t do it. Being a nice person won’t do it. We cannot save ourselves. But we have the possibility to be saved. It’s our choice. We each have to say either “Yes” or “No” to the Lord.
Whether we accept Jesus or not, he has already done the work on the cross. That’s why he said, “'It is finished!' And bowing his head he gave up his spirit’” (John 19:30b).
The curtain in the temple tore from top to bottom, signifying that the separation that we humans experienced between God and man was no more. Jesus made a way for us.
Remember what Jesus said to Martha before he raised her brother, Lazarus, from the dead? “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?"
“She said to Him, ‘Yes, Lord, I believe that You are the Christ, the Son of God, who is come into the world’” (John 11:25-27).
Friday, Jesus died on the cross. Saturday was a long day. But on Easter Sunday, on the third day, Jesus rose from the dead. That’s not only good news, that’s the greatest news of all!
Easter Sunday spent in isolation is still Easter. For those who believe and have surrendered their lives to the Lord, every day is Easter because we serve a risen Lord. Don’t isolate yourself from the Lord. Make the decision to surrender your life to him today. Become part of a wonderful family, knowing that one day when you leave this troubled world, you will spend eternity with the risen Savior in heaven.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
