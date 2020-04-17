YODER: Easter was still Easter, no matter how casual or isolated

Sure, I miss the Easter traditions I grew up with. I miss the Easter traditions I have with my mom and my son, Ethan. I miss the new Easter traditions I’ve established with my husband, Melvin. Somehow, they were all going to merge this year. But they didn’t because we’re all working together to beat this pandemic. We’re self-isolating, social distancing and trying to stay healthy. We’re not meeting together in groups. We’re staying apart.

And yet, it was still Easter.

The truth does not change. God the Father gave Jesus an assignment. To come to earth and to be born in human form. He could have declined, but he didn’t. His mission? To save humanity from itself. To be exactly what John the Baptist called him. “Behold, the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world!” (John 1:29).

Jesus was born in humble surroundings, a stable or a barn that housed animals. His birth is the reason we celebrate Christmas. Doesn’t the Christmas season seem so long ago? And yet, it’s been a little less than four months.

Jesus grew up in a traditional family. He began his ministry at age 30. Both the Son of Man and the Son of God, Jesus experienced temptation just like we do. But the difference is that he never gave in to it. At times he was tired, sad, lonely, angry, and yet, he never sinned.