YODER: If and then -- there are conditions to God’s blessings

In the first part of 2 Chronicles, King Solomon builds a magnificent temple to the Lord in Jerusalem on Mount Moriah. This is the same mount where Abraham’s asked to sacrifice his son, Isaac. The son he waited for so long. His miracle son from his wife Sarah who became pregnant at age 90.
At the last moment, after seeing Abraham’s great faith and obedience, God provides a ram for the sacrifice. Abraham discovers something we should always remember, God provides.
Solomon’s father, Kind David, originally wants to build the temple. But the Lord tells him that his son will build it. It takes thousands of laborers and skilled workers seven years to complete. The temple is made of stone and cedar. It’s overlaid with gold and adorned throughout with precious stones.
It’s a place where King Solomon prays that God will dwell, even though he knows that no place can actually contain God. Solomon prays for the Lord to hear the prayers of His people. When they sin, Solomon asks that God will hear their repentant hearts and forgive them.
“When Solomon had finished praying, fire came down from heaven and consumed the burnt offering and sacrifices; and the glory of the LORD filled the temple. And the priests could not enter the house of the LORD, because the glory of the LORD had filled the LORD’s house. When all the children of Israel saw how the fire came down, and the glory of the LORD on the temple, they bowed their faces to the ground on the pavement, and worshiped and praised the LORD saying: ‘For He is good, For His mercy endures forever’” (2 Chronicles 7:1-3).
After Solomon finishes dedicating the temple, which is held in connection with the Feast of the Tabernacles, he sends the people home to their tents.
“Then the LORD appeared to Solomon by night, and said to him: ‘I have heard your prayer, and have chosen this place for Myself as a house of sacrifice. When I shut up heaven and there is no rain, or command the locusts to devour the land, or send pestilence among My people, if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land’” (2 Chronicles 7:12-14).
If and then. There are conditions to God’s blessings. It’s true in the time of the Old Testament. It’s still true today. The Lord is speaking to His people. Not people in general. He’s speaking to those who call themselves Christians. The ones he’s “called out of darkness into His marvelous light” (1 Peter 2:9). The ones called by His name.
We are called to humble ourselves. We bow our knee to no one except the Lord. Not to a political party. Not to a social movement. Not to a great leader. Not to anyone or anything except to Jesus Christ, the Son of the One True God.
In the Old Testament, only the most high priest could enter the Most Holy Place. The place in the temple where God manifests His presence. But when Jesus died on the cross for our sins, the veil hanging in front of the Most Holy Place was split from the top to the bottom. Now every believer has access to God through His son, Jesus Christ.
Each believer has a responsibility to try to live a godly life pleasing to the Lord. When we sin, we need to sincerely repent and ask for forgiveness. To work out our salvation with “fear and trembling” (Philippians 2:12). God is faithful and just. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
But we also need to stop sinning. Those of us who call ourselves Christians need to humble ourselves, bow to the Lord, and pray. Talk to God. Seek His face through His son, Jesus. Ask Him to be in our presence. Confess our sins, and turn from our wicked ways.
That’s the “if” part. Now comes the “then” part. The LORD is speaking. “Then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14b).
Does our land need healing? Of course it does. Do we have sins that need forgiveness? Yes, we do. Individually and as a nation. Is it time to ask God to reign again in this country? Yes, it’s past time for that. We have an election next week. We all need to humbly pray that God’s will be done in that election.
God provides, but we need to ask. We need to do what the Israelites did when they saw the glory of the LORD enter the temple. Humbly bow our faces to the ground and worship and praise the LORD. For He is good. His mercy endures forever. May His mercy continue to bless America.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
