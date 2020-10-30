YODER: If and then -- there are conditions to God’s blessings

After Solomon finishes dedicating the temple, which is held in connection with the Feast of the Tabernacles, he sends the people home to their tents.

“Then the LORD appeared to Solomon by night, and said to him: ‘I have heard your prayer, and have chosen this place for Myself as a house of sacrifice. When I shut up heaven and there is no rain, or command the locusts to devour the land, or send pestilence among My people, if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land’” (2 Chronicles 7:12-14).

If and then. There are conditions to God’s blessings. It’s true in the time of the Old Testament. It’s still true today. The Lord is speaking to His people. Not people in general. He’s speaking to those who call themselves Christians. The ones he’s “called out of darkness into His marvelous light” (1 Peter 2:9). The ones called by His name.

We are called to humble ourselves. We bow our knee to no one except the Lord. Not to a political party. Not to a social movement. Not to a great leader. Not to anyone or anything except to Jesus Christ, the Son of the One True God.