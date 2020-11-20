YODER: It’s all about relationship

It was an ordinary morning like so many others about 10 years ago on a work day. I was waking up at the same time I woke up every day. But as I was getting out of bed, as my first foot stepped down on the bedroom floor, I heard a small, still voice say, “It’s all about relationship.”
I’d heard that voice before that day and I’ve heard it since. It’s the voice of the Holy Spirit. I don’t hear it often, but when I do it’s usually in answer to prayer. But not always. Not this time. I wasn’t praying. I was still waking up. In fact, I was on autopilot moving through my normal routine of life.
I’ve thought about that message over the years. I’ve discovered something. It’s true. It is all about relationship.
How else could Abraham prepare to sacrifice his beloved son, Isaac, if he didn’t have a relationship with God himself? He trusted the Lord.
Abraham obeyed Him. And God provided a ram for the sacrifice. The Lord established a covenant with Abraham that still stands today.
Or how could Noah build an ark in the desert for several decades when it had never rained upon the earth? He must have been ridiculed relentlessly. Yet he trusted and obeyed God. Why? Noah had a close relationship with Him.
“The (population of the) earth was corrupt (absolutely depraved – spiritually and morally putrid) in God’s sight, and the land was filled with violence (desecration, infringement, outrage, assault, and lust for power). God looked on the earth and saw how debased and degenerate it was, for all humanity had corrupted their way on earth and lost their true direction” (Genesis 6:11-12 AMP).
That’s when God told Noah that he was going to destroy life on earth. He gave him specific instructions on making the ark. Then God himself established a convent with Noah and his family.
God didn’t just give up on the other people living on earth. He warned them. For 120 years He’d told them turn from their sins, but they stubbornly, blindly, foolishly refused. Noah preached to the people as he built the ark, but they did not listen.
"And God did not spare the ancient world -- except for Noah and the seven others in his family. Noah warned the world of God's righteous judgment. So God protected Noah when he destroyed the world of ungodly people with a vast flood" (2 Peter 2:5).
When God told Noah that it was time, Noah, his family, and the animals boarded the ark. Then God himself shut the door (Genesis 7:16). He tucked them in so they’d be safe from the flood. Sometimes God Almighty Himself shuts a door for us. And sometimes He opens one. Those are the doors that we need to walk through and walk away from. The Lord will tell us which is which. When we have a close relationship with Him, it’s much easier to hear His small, still voice.
I imagine that as the rain became to fall that the people who turned away from God wished they’d listened to Noah. As the waters rose higher and higher, they longed to be inside the very ark they’d laughed at for years with the man they thought a complete fool. The man who had a relationship with the Creator of the Universe.
It’s all about relationship. If we have relationships with others, we can say the hard things. The words no one else dares to say. We can tell a loved one that they need help with their addiction. That what they’re doing on their own isn’t working. We can tell them that they need to change before it’s too late. We can also draw healthy boundaries with them so that we don’t go under ourselves. We can speak the truth in love even when the truth hurts. And we can throw them a lifeline.
If we see someone fall overboard into the deep waters, we don’t spend time lecturing them on how foolish they’ve been for slipping and falling. We immediately throw them a lifeline. We do everything we can to rescue them before it’s too late.
In the time of Noah and the flood, the only place of safety was in the ark. But once God shut the door to the ark, no one else could enter. There will come a time when God shuts the door to heaven. No amount of pleading, bargaining, charming, money, or manipulation will open that door. That’s why we need to offer a lifeline to people now.
God is love, but He is also the God of judgment. There are two destinations after our life on earth. Heaven and hell. There are those who will tell you that if God is so loving, He can’t send anyone to hell. But He doesn’t send them. They walk there all by themselves of their own free will.
“You can enter God’s Kingdom only through the narrow gate. The highway to hell is broad, and its gate is wide for many who choose that way” (Matthew 7:13).
Today, the greatest and only lifeline is Jesus. If you’re drowning in life, grab hold of Him and never let go. If He is the Lord of your life, great. Don’t give up on others. Tell others about Jesus so that He will become their lifeline, too. There is no other way to heaven except through Jesus.
"I am the door; if anyone enters through Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture" (John 10:9).
It’s all about relationship.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
