YODER: It’s all about relationship

It’s all about relationship. If we have relationships with others, we can say the hard things. The words no one else dares to say. We can tell a loved one that they need help with their addiction. That what they’re doing on their own isn’t working. We can tell them that they need to change before it’s too late. We can also draw healthy boundaries with them so that we don’t go under ourselves. We can speak the truth in love even when the truth hurts. And we can throw them a lifeline.

If we see someone fall overboard into the deep waters, we don’t spend time lecturing them on how foolish they’ve been for slipping and falling. We immediately throw them a lifeline. We do everything we can to rescue them before it’s too late.

In the time of Noah and the flood, the only place of safety was in the ark. But once God shut the door to the ark, no one else could enter. There will come a time when God shuts the door to heaven. No amount of pleading, bargaining, charming, money, or manipulation will open that door. That’s why we need to offer a lifeline to people now.