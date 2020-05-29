YODER: Lightning strike brings faith-filled realizations

A ways down what seemed like a hallway, I saw someone emerge from a side door I didn’t know was there. He stepped into the light. I kept thinking, “I should know who that is.” All I could see was a face. It was as if he was part of the light itself. He looked at me and smiled. Then I knew. It was my dad. Incredible peace washed over me. I was filled with joy and love.

Then I woke up. That feeling of peace, joy, and love stayed with me for a long time. And, odd as it may sound, I never missed my dad again. I believe that I saw a little glimpse of heaven in that dream. I know where he is and I know that someday I’ll see him again.

The sewing ladies seemed to enjoy hearing about my dream. Later, when they were back working, one of the ladies pulled me aside. I always enjoyed talking with her. She had the sweetest spirit. But now there was an unfamiliar urgency in her voice. She shared that when she was young and first married she was struck by lightning.

“Oh, my goodness!” I said. “What happened?”

She said that she was actually “gone” for a little while. But she was brought back. But in that time that she was gone, she said that she saw the light I was talking about in my dream. “I know what you’re talking about,” she said. “I saw that very same light.”