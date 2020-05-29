YODER: Lightning strike brings faith-filled realizations

After breakfast on Sunday before we watched church online, I had just enough time to wash the dishes. Unfortunately, as I ran water in the sink something happened. Or rather, stopped happening. The water slowed to a trickle and then stopped completely.
After listening to the church service, my husband, Melvin, and I ventured out to our well. I’ve never looked down a well before. It’s a long way down there. Dark, too. According to Mel, everything looked OK. He called the well guys. They came out later in the day.
What they discovered is that part of the electricity was out. Not the part that provides lights in the house. The part that runs the well pump. Part of the power line was burnt. It was in an odd place, too. Not close to the pole, but out in the middle of the yard.
Then we remembered. Mel saw lightning the night before. It struck the power line and fried that part. I guess that old saying is true. You never know when lightning will strike.
That reminds me of a time about 14 years ago. I was talking to a group of women at church. They were sewing quilts to send to Third World countries where they’d be used as floor coverings and in other useful ways. They asked me to join them for their coffee break. We had wonderful fellowship.
Out of the blue, I felt compelled to share a recent dream. My dad had been gone about two years. I was missing him terribly. It seemed like everything reminded me of him. In my dream I’m in a space that’s filled with beautiful light. I remember thinking, “I’ve never seen anything like this on earth.” It was not only beautiful to behold, I also felt encompassed in love.
A ways down what seemed like a hallway, I saw someone emerge from a side door I didn’t know was there. He stepped into the light. I kept thinking, “I should know who that is.” All I could see was a face. It was as if he was part of the light itself. He looked at me and smiled. Then I knew. It was my dad. Incredible peace washed over me. I was filled with joy and love.
Then I woke up. That feeling of peace, joy, and love stayed with me for a long time. And, odd as it may sound, I never missed my dad again. I believe that I saw a little glimpse of heaven in that dream. I know where he is and I know that someday I’ll see him again.
The sewing ladies seemed to enjoy hearing about my dream. Later, when they were back working, one of the ladies pulled me aside. I always enjoyed talking with her. She had the sweetest spirit. But now there was an unfamiliar urgency in her voice. She shared that when she was young and first married she was struck by lightning.
“Oh, my goodness!” I said. “What happened?”
She said that she was actually “gone” for a little while. But she was brought back. But in that time that she was gone, she said that she saw the light I was talking about in my dream. “I know what you’re talking about,” she said. “I saw that very same light.”
We talked a little longer about how the light made us feel. How incredibly beautiful it was. How we don’t fear death any longer. We know where we’re going, to heaven with the Lord. There’s such great comfort in not only believing that, but knowing in our spirit that it’s really true.
She has long since transitioned to that place filled with the light of love, joy, and peace. The place where Jesus has prepared for each one of us who believes in Him and has surrendered our life to Him.
A dear friend recently reminded me of something very important. She said that whether she lives or she dies, it’s a win-win situation. She gets to serve the Lord here on earth and one day she gets to live with Him in heaven.
That’s exactly what Apostle Paul says. “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21).
Paul goes on to say that we need to “…work out (our) own salvation with fear and trembling…” (Philippians 2:12). People rightly fear COVID-19. Yet, the virus we should really fear is sin. Unrepented sin separates us from God, not only now, but unless we change, for eternity.
Paul gives great advice. “Do all things without complaining and disputing, that you may become blameless and harmless children of God without fault in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among who you shine as lights in the world” (Philippians 2:14-15).
Just as we never know when lightning will strike, we don’t know when our time on this earth is over. May we spend our time as Light Bearers in this dark world pointing others to Jesus. May the light of Jesus strike the souls of the world and cure that age-old virus called sin.
Jesus said, “…I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life’” (John 8:12).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.