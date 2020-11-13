YODER: May we allow the Lord to speak peace

Someone said to me recently, “I wish I had the peace that you have.“
It’s a statement made with all sincerity. On the outside looking in, it’s simply a compliment. But from the inside looking out, there’s a deep longing, too. An “I want what I see that you have“ all tied up in a wish.
I have the advantage of being able to see from both perspectives. I’ve had many times in my life when I didn’t have the peace I have now. There were a few times when I had no peace at all. Those times are a faint memory in the cobwebs of my life. But once in a while I dust them off and remember them. It’s not easy, but the same result always occurs. I joyfully thank the Lord that he’s been with me not only during the good and easy times, but also (especially) through the white-knuckle, gut-punching storms.
In fact, because, and only because, the Lord helps me weather the storms can I have peace. Of course, the peace comes from Him. It’s nothing that I do, except that I cling to the promises of the Bible as if my very life depends upon it. Because it does.
One memory about peace comes from an experience with my husband, Dave. It was early on in his battle with acute leukemia. As I was visiting him in the hospital, he told me that the night before he’d been very scared. “Oh no,“ I said. “What did you do you?”
He said, “I prayed. And as I was praying the peace that passes all understanding came over me. I’ve read about it in the Bible, but I’ve never experienced it before. In that moment I knew that whether God cured me here on earth or in heaven, I was going to be okay.”
I asked him what time he was praying. He told me. I said, “That’s interesting. I was praying at the same time and that same peace came over me.”
It’s hard to describe that peace in human terms. But as Dave and I discussed it, we described it the same way. It’s a calm feeling knowing that no matter what happens, everything will be all right. That peace completely covers you like a warm blanket on a cold day. But it doesn’t just warm you up on the outside, it warms you from the inside out.
I also think of water. We know about great storms on the sea in the Bible. In Mark 4:35-41, Jesus and the disciples are in a boat. “A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped” (verse 37). They woke Jesus, who was asleep in the stern.
“He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, ‘Quiet! Be still!’ Then the wind died down and it was completely calm. He said to the disciples, ‘Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?’ They were terrified and asked each other, ‘Who is this? Even the wind and waves obey him!'” (verses 39-41).
Our lives can be like the great waves and furious winds, but we can still have the peace of God, which can be like the still waters. Jesus says to all the things we worry about and struggle with, to our fears and our doubts: “Quiet! Be still!”
Jesus is our Good Shepherd. If we follow him, he will lead us beside the still waters (Psalm 23:2b).
Several months later Dave passed away. That’s been more than 11 years ago now. In remembering that time from his prayer to his passing, I realize that he never lost that peace. He got discouraged at times, of course. I can’t imagine how hard it is to live within the four walls of a hospital room, watching your life slowly spill out like water from a glass. But Dave came to peace with it.
And on the morning of the day he went to heaven, he was actually laughing with our son, Ethan, and me. It was like any other normal, ordinary day. With one exception. It was the day that Dave got to meet in person the very Prince of Peace, Jesus himself.
“Peace I leave with you, My (perfect) peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid. (Let my perfect peace calm you in every circumstance and give you courage and strength for every challenge)” (John 14:27, Amplified).
To every fear we have. To all doubt. To every worry. Every uncertainty. Every furious squall. May we allow the Lord to speak peace: “Quiet! Be still!” And may we in turn be still and know that He is our God!
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
