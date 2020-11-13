YODER: May we allow the Lord to speak peace

Our lives can be like the great waves and furious winds, but we can still have the peace of God, which can be like the still waters. Jesus says to all the things we worry about and struggle with, to our fears and our doubts: “Quiet! Be still!”

Jesus is our Good Shepherd. If we follow him, he will lead us beside the still waters (Psalm 23:2b).

Several months later Dave passed away. That’s been more than 11 years ago now. In remembering that time from his prayer to his passing, I realize that he never lost that peace. He got discouraged at times, of course. I can’t imagine how hard it is to live within the four walls of a hospital room, watching your life slowly spill out like water from a glass. But Dave came to peace with it.

And on the morning of the day he went to heaven, he was actually laughing with our son, Ethan, and me. It was like any other normal, ordinary day. With one exception. It was the day that Dave got to meet in person the very Prince of Peace, Jesus himself.

“Peace I leave with you, My (perfect) peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid. (Let my perfect peace calm you in every circumstance and give you courage and strength for every challenge)” (John 14:27, Amplified).