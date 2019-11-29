YODER: Memories help loved ones find place at the table

Another Thanksgiving under the belt. Or over the belt, as the case may be. Another holiday to mark off the calendar.

Moving on to Black Friday. The day to get great bargains while pushing and shoving through the crowds to find just the right gift to show love for that special someone this Christmas. Run and wait. Run and grab the bargains before they’re all gone. Then wait in long lines until you can pay for it so you can run to another store and wait some more.

Ah, the holiday season.

But what if Thanksgiving is more than cooking, eating and shopping? What if it has less to do with enjoying a day off work and eating good food and more to do with praising God during the good times as well as the bad?

I think of all the people who are no longer here to celebrate Thanksgiving Day. Those loved ones who are gone from the table but not from the heart. We didn’t know in advance that they wouldn’t be around. An illness, an accident, something unexpected took their lives too soon.

We weren’t ready to let them go. But then, when are we ever ready to let a loved one go? Even when they have a terminal illness, we still don’t think they’re going to leave us. We try to prepare ourselves, but when that time comes it’s still a shock.