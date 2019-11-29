YODER: Memories help loved ones find place at the table

Another Thanksgiving under the belt. Or over the belt, as the case may be. Another holiday to mark off the calendar.
Moving on to Black Friday. The day to get great bargains while pushing and shoving through the crowds to find just the right gift to show love for that special someone this Christmas. Run and wait. Run and grab the bargains before they’re all gone. Then wait in long lines until you can pay for it so you can run to another store and wait some more.
Ah, the holiday season.
But what if Thanksgiving is more than cooking, eating and shopping? What if it has less to do with enjoying a day off work and eating good food and more to do with praising God during the good times as well as the bad?
I think of all the people who are no longer here to celebrate Thanksgiving Day. Those loved ones who are gone from the table but not from the heart. We didn’t know in advance that they wouldn’t be around. An illness, an accident, something unexpected took their lives too soon.
We weren’t ready to let them go. But then, when are we ever ready to let a loved one go? Even when they have a terminal illness, we still don’t think they’re going to leave us. We try to prepare ourselves, but when that time comes it’s still a shock.
Something I’ve learned the hard way is that too often I appreciate others the most after they’re gone. Sadly, I take them for granted while they’re still with me. Then I regret that I didn’t appreciate them more when I had them close by. It’s easy to assume that there will always be another Thanksgiving together.
When someone’s missing from the holiday table, I miss them all the more. But that’s also when I remember the funny stories. The ones that still make me laugh out loud. The happy times that are even sweeter in remembrance because they won’t come again. Even the sad moments that still bring tears to my eyes are precious to me.
When I share memories, that’s when a loved one’s stories come to life and it seems as though he or she is near. Not forgotten, they became a part of the celebration.
With those memories, I thank God for each person I’ve loved who’s gone now. I thank Him that they were a part of my life. I thank Him that their memories live on in me and in others, too.
You have free articles remaining.
I’m simply thankful.
I’ve also learned to be thankful in the bad times as well as the good. “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18).
It’s easy to give thanks when everything’s going well. When all the little ducks are lined up neatly in a row with matching bow ties. When everything falls into place as planned. When there are no storm clouds on the horizon and the wind’s but a faint, lilting breeze.
But as we who live in the Midwest know too well, calm days don’t last. A perfect day can change so suddenly it can surprise even old-time farmers who are used to reading the weather by looking at the sky.
Before we were married, Melvin and I were both in our own homes talking on the phone. Suddenly, the weather changed at the farm. Tornado warnings were going off on his weather radio. He paused to let me pray for him. Then he skedaddled down the basement steps. Thankfully, a tornado did not touch down on his farm.
Before I knew he was safe, I was praying for Mel’s protection and also thanking the Lord for bringing him into my life. In the midst of the storm, I was trusting and praising the Lord. There have been other storms before and after our marriage. As there have been storms throughout both our lives.
Some storms are much harder than others. Some storms change who we are. Some storms have knocked off a few of my rough edges. I’ve learned to depend on God and not myself. That’s one lesson I’m thankful to learn. It’s by far the better choice.
Some storms are so hard fought they seem like they’ll never end. Some are hard to recall because of the emotions that flood back with them. But in every storm in both of our lives, the Lord has been with us. And He will be with you, too, if you surrender your life to Him. Why? Because of His incredible love for each one of us.
If you’re out shopping the day after Thanksgiving, remember another Black Friday. The Friday Jesus was nailed to the cross and died. The gift of this Black Friday no money can buy. It’s a priceless gift. It’s the free gift of salvation through Jesus Christ. He died on a Black Friday. On Sunday He rose from the dead. He’s in Heaven preparing a place for each one of us who call Him Lord.
That’s what I’m most thankful this Thanksgiving and all year long. The promise of eternal life with the Lord and with those loved ones who are missing from the Thanksgiving Day table. At the Lord’s table, all are welcome. We simply have to accept His invitation.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.