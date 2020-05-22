YODER: Old church steeple represents life in faith

There’s an old church steeple in the landscape of my life. It stands tall; reaching all the way to heaven. When I was young, it seemed to stretch past the clouds, pointing the way to eternity. Standing firmly anchored on the ground, I felt incredibly small as I looked up. Following the line the steeple made as far as I could see, sometimes I waved at the sky, imagining loved ones waving back.
Accompanying the old church steeple comes the beautiful sound of church bells. Just as the aroma of a baking apple pie pleases our sense of smell, bringing with it the anticipation of something tasty, the sound of church bells brings to the ears the anticipation of something wonderful. Church bells ring out the good news of Sunday morning. “This is the day that the LORD has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).
With that sound is the promise of seeing our beloved church family. Something we haven’t been able to do during this time of isolation due to the corona virus. There’s unbelievable joy in worshipping together, and praising the Lord as one.
However, it’s not something that we simply enjoy. We are called to come together. We are called to encourage one another in the faith and also in living out our faith.
“And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another – and all the more as you see the Day approaching” (Hebrews 10:24-25).
Church bells also ring out the sad news of the passing of someone loved and cherished on this earth. But there’s good news in the midst of the sad. If that loved one was a believer, he or she will spend eternity with the Lord (John 3:16).
I miss the sound of church bells. They were also such an intricate part of the landscape of my life. But you just don’t hear them anymore. Yet, their joyous sound lives in my heart.
Thankfully, there are still church steeples. The old church steeple has been there through good times and through bad. Through the happy and through the sad. Through the times of great storms with winds so strong they threatened to knock me off my feet and through times of unbelievable peace.
I’ve weathered the storms, but never alone. And because I’ve never been alone, that’s’ the reason I’ve been able to not only survive the storms, but to thrive. To learn the lessons I needed to learn and to grow from those lessons.
Has it always been easy? Of course not. Have I been whiney at times? Yes. But I’ve also learned that “all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28).
I used to have a wallet-sized picture of a teenage Jesus standing at the ship’s helm. His hands are on the ship’s steering wheel. There’s a storm raging all around him, but because He’s in control, the ship is safe.
As a child I simply thought, “I want Jesus to steer my ship.” Thankfully, He has. Oh, there have been times when I’ve thought that I could pilot my own life. That being in charge was my job. How did that work out? Not so well.
There’s another image, too. A young man is standing at the helm. His hands are on the wheel. He’s steering in the midst of a great storm, but he’s not alone. Standing right behind him is Jesus. His left hand is on the boy’s shoulder and Jesus’ right hand is pointing the way. With Jesus as the captain of his life, the young man stays on course. He weathers the storm, which by human standards, looks impossible to survive.
But, as we who have lived a life with the Lord know, with God nothing is impossible (Matthew 19:26).
And I’ve lived through times of great peace. Times when I’ve simply known that I was resting in the Lord. Just as physical rest is needed for our bodies, spiritual rest is needed for our souls. How do we do that? I do that through sending time in reading God’s word and praying every day.
Also, I look at the landscape of my life and thank the Lord for all the wonderful people He has brought to me. All the great saints from whom I’ve learned. I thank him for the images like the old church steeple and the sound of church bells. They bring me comfort, joy, and peace in a troubled world.
And because we know that our world will always be troubled, I am extremely thankful that in Jesus I have true peace. “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful” (Colossians 3:5).
In Him I have abundant life. “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life and have it to the full” (John 10:10).
In Him I have joy. “Though you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls” (1 Peter 1:8-9).
In Him I have salvation. “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is no other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
I’m thankful that in the landscape of my life, Jesus has always been there and always will be. I pray the same is true for you.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.