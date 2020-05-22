YODER: Old church steeple represents life in faith

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There’s an old church steeple in the landscape of my life. It stands tall; reaching all the way to heaven. When I was young, it seemed to stretch past the clouds, pointing the way to eternity. Standing firmly anchored on the ground, I felt incredibly small as I looked up. Following the line the steeple made as far as I could see, sometimes I waved at the sky, imagining loved ones waving back.

Accompanying the old church steeple comes the beautiful sound of church bells. Just as the aroma of a baking apple pie pleases our sense of smell, bringing with it the anticipation of something tasty, the sound of church bells brings to the ears the anticipation of something wonderful. Church bells ring out the good news of Sunday morning. “This is the day that the LORD has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).

With that sound is the promise of seeing our beloved church family. Something we haven’t been able to do during this time of isolation due to the corona virus. There’s unbelievable joy in worshipping together, and praising the Lord as one.

However, it’s not something that we simply enjoy. We are called to come together. We are called to encourage one another in the faith and also in living out our faith.