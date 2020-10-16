YODER: Prayers for us, the church

The disciples ask Jesus about the sign of His second coming and the end of the age.

“Jesus answered: ‘Watch out that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains" (Matthew 24:4-8).

LORD, the church, your church, is discouraged. As you know, we are too much in this world. Oh how we love the things of the world. Sports. Entertainment. Singing and dancing competitions. Television shows. Celebrities.

We teach our children how to succeed in life, yet we no longer teach them about you, the very source of life. We learn how to promote their self-esteem, but we forget to teach them to esteem you first of all. Forgive us, O LORD. Help us to put our faith in you and not in the world or the things of the world. Help us to love you with all our heart and with all our soul and with all our strength. May we remember this, no matter how old we are. May we teach these precious words to our children. LORD, help us to live out the greatest commandment every day of our lives.