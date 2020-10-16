YODER: Prayers for us, the church

The disciples ask Jesus about the sign of His second coming and the end of the age.
“Jesus answered: ‘Watch out that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains" (Matthew 24:4-8).
LORD, the church, your church, is discouraged. As you know, we are too much in this world. Oh how we love the things of the world. Sports. Entertainment. Singing and dancing competitions. Television shows. Celebrities.
We teach our children how to succeed in life, yet we no longer teach them about you, the very source of life. We learn how to promote their self-esteem, but we forget to teach them to esteem you first of all. Forgive us, O LORD. Help us to put our faith in you and not in the world or the things of the world. Help us to love you with all our heart and with all our soul and with all our strength. May we remember this, no matter how old we are. May we teach these precious words to our children. LORD, help us to live out the greatest commandment every day of our lives.
LORD, there’s a sense of gloom in the church. Remember that old Hee Haw song written by Roy Clark? “Gloom, despair and agony on me. Deep, dark depression, excessive misery. If it weren't for bad luck, I'd have no luck at all. Gloom, despair, and agony on me.” Even as things change in our country and in our world, help us to remember, O LORD, that you change not.
In Ezra 3, the Jewish people are rebuilding the temple. As the foundation is being laid, many begin shouting for joy and praising you, LORD. Yet the older men weep. They remember the beauty of the first temple. This one will never be as great. So the shouts of joy and the weeping are mixed together and people far off cannot distinguish the sounds. And yet, the foundation is laid. No matter what happens in this country and in this world, O LORD, you are the foundation of your church.
May we always walk with you, O LORD. That includes walking with you in your suffering. May we daily take up our cross and follow you. And yet, give us your hope, O LORD. You never fail. Your mercies are new every morning. If we look to the world, we depend on circumstances. We are as fickle as the changing wind. If we look to you, your strength carries us when we can no longer walk.
We are like the man beaten and robbed left to die alongside the road to Jericho. The priest and the Levite pass by without offering help. But the Samaritan picks up the man, puts him on his donkey and gives him help. He even pays the price for the man’s care.
O LORD, we the church are the man beaten and robbed and left alongside the road. No one stops to help. Except that you do. You are like the Good Samaritan and so much more. You know what it’s like to be an outcast. To be hated. Despised. Yet, you are the source of true love. You are so much more than a “good teacher.” Teach us, O LORD, to be good even while we are outcasts.
Because of you, we can have true freedom. You are the one who suffered and died for us. You truly are what John the Baptist called you. “The Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.” Then why do we so often turn to the sinful world instead of to you, the Savior of the world? Why do we live in the pit when you offer to lift us out and put our feet on solid ground?
Use this time of struggle to make us more like you, O LORD. May we not be lukewarm like the Church of Laodicea. May we not be the Church of Ephesus, who has forgotten their first love, you. May we stand tall on the foundation of your love, your truth, and your sacrifice.
What if our world never goes back to normal? What if we never have what we had before the pandemic? Help us to know that it’s okay as long as you, O LORD, are our normal. You have overcome the pandemic of sin. We each must make the choice to accept you as our Lord and Savior, our once and all cure for sin. You are our immunity. You, O LORD, are our very foundation.
O LORD, lift your church off the side of the road and revive us. May your Holy Spirit breathe a fresh breath of revival throughout this country and this world. May it begin in your church.
May we, the church, walk with you today and throughout eternity. And may we walk in your abundant joy, your living hope, and your everlasting love. For you, O LORD, are good. Your mercy endues forever. Amen.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!