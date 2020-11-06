YODER: Run the Race, Finish Well

If we walk away from Jesus, there is another waiting. “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that the family of believers throughout the world is undergoing the same kind of sufferings” (1 Peter 5:8-9).

We have brothers and sisters of the faith throughout the world who suffer simply because they believe in Jesus. If you’ve ever read a testimony of one such Christian, you know that their faith is tried and true. They don’t debate theology. They’re not wishy-washy with their belief. They’ve encountered the living God. They’ve been changed for eternity. They know the Truth and He has set them free. They may be in prison, but they are freer than most people we encounter.

Somewhere in the midst of this long-suffering campaign I switched my prayer focus. I stopped praying for my preferred candidate and began praying that God’s will would be done. By doing that, I took a little step toward greater obedience to the Lord’s will, not my own. I think I know what’s best for this country, but God sees everything. He sees all eternity at once. He knows what’s best for our souls and the souls of the lost. May His will be done.