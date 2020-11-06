YODER: Run the Race, Finish Well

I’m writing this week’s column early Wednesday morning before the results of the presidential election are in. I’m not sure who will win this race. I’ve been praying for a specific candidate like many others. We’re not all praying for the same candidate, of course, but many prayers have gone up during this race.
We all want the candidate we back to win. That’s the object of a race. No matter how many run, only one can finish first. Everyone wants to be on the winning side. It’s human nature.
This race seems different, though. If you get past the personalities and the hype. If you overlook the ads and the misinformation. If you ignore all the hyperbole, what remains? Lines have been drawn. We are a divided nation. And we are not divided only because of a difference of opinion. We’re divided spiritually. That’s the biggest division of all.
There’s no fuzzy ground here. You’re either on God’s team or you’re on Satan’s team. There’s nothing in-between. You can claim to be agnostic and say that you’re not on either side, but by not choosing Jesus, you choose Satan. It’s as simple as that. Good versus evil. Read the Bible and you see the fight between the two throughout God’s word.
And sometimes the ones who think they’re the most religious of all, are really working for the other team.
In Mark 12, Jesus casts out a devil from a demon-possessed man. The Pharisees, the well-educated religious leaders of the day, hear of this and accuse Jesus of casting out a devil by the prince of devils. They’re misinterpreting the truth. You might even be bold enough to say that they are rewriting the truth. Why? Because the real truth doesn’t fit into their version of reality.
Jesus asks the Pharisees a question: “Every kingdom divided against itself will be ruined, and every household divided against itself will not stand. If Satan drives out Satan, he is divided against himself. How then can his kingdom stand?” (Verses 25, 26). “But if it is by the Spirit of God that I drive out demons, then the kingdom of God has come upon you” (verse 28).
Jesus is telling them that he is here, but they don’t want to believe him. He’s saying that the reason he is able to cast out demons is because he is God.
Then he draws the line. “Whoever is not with me is against me; and he whoever does not gather with me scatters abroad” (verse 30).
It’s still the same today. Whoever is not with Jesus is against him. There is no middle ground. There’s no sitting on the spiritual fence. It doesn’t matter what your political affiliation is. We all must choose whether or not we will follow Jesus, the Savior of the world. Our Hope Eternal. The Great Shepherd. The Bread of Life. The Son of God and the Son of Man. The Kinsman Redeemer. The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.
If we walk away from Jesus, there is another waiting. “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that the family of believers throughout the world is undergoing the same kind of sufferings” (1 Peter 5:8-9).
We have brothers and sisters of the faith throughout the world who suffer simply because they believe in Jesus. If you’ve ever read a testimony of one such Christian, you know that their faith is tried and true. They don’t debate theology. They’re not wishy-washy with their belief. They’ve encountered the living God. They’ve been changed for eternity. They know the Truth and He has set them free. They may be in prison, but they are freer than most people we encounter.
Somewhere in the midst of this long-suffering campaign I switched my prayer focus. I stopped praying for my preferred candidate and began praying that God’s will would be done. By doing that, I took a little step toward greater obedience to the Lord’s will, not my own. I think I know what’s best for this country, but God sees everything. He sees all eternity at once. He knows what’s best for our souls and the souls of the lost. May His will be done.
My prayer is Apostle Paul’s prayer. I pray that at the end of my life I will be able to say: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7). All of us who do so, by God’s grace, are winners, for eternity.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
