YODER: Serve the Lord in stormy times

A memory returns. I’m young, standing in my grandparents’ dining room on the farm. There’s a big picture window that gives a perfect view of the front corral. The horses are calmly walking around, doing what horses do. Swatting flies with their tails. Bending over occasionally to take a bite of something. Living a pretty carefree life.
It’s a calm summer day with bright sunlight and fluffy clouds. To the left of the window hangs an old black-and-white framed print of two horses. It’s a stark contrast to the scene playing out through the window. The horses are unusually close together. One is in front of the other. He’s leaning back, away from danger. The second horse is leaning into the first, for protection. Their heads are touching, huddled together for safety.
There are storm clouds around the horses and a lightning bolt in front of them. The front horse has a crazed look in his eyes. There’s a wild fear there that’s lost any semblance of control. The entire print has great tension. You know that in a few seconds something terrible is going to happen.
Even as a child, the contrast between what I saw out the window and what I saw in the print bothered me. Could everything look so calm and normal one moment and then suddenly change and become like the print?
We know that there are real storms in life. If we didn’t know that before, we know it now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why it’s important to not only read the Bible, but to know it well. “Your word I have hidden in my heart that I might not sin against You” (Psalm 119:11).
In ancient times people would hide a treasure so that no one could steal it. They didn’t have safety deposit boxes or anything else that was trustworthy. If they owned something precious, they hid it away. When they needed it, they knew exactly where it was. That’s what the word of God is to the Psalmist. Such a priceless treasure that he hides it in his heart for safekeeping.
He also has instant access to the word because he has hidden it in his heart. He knows it so well, that he can recall a passage that helps in times of trouble. He can pull out the treasure of God’s word and know which way to go. He can avoid sinning.
The Bible is the inspired word of God. Men wrote it, but the Holy Spirit gave them the words to write. We have the privilege of being able to open our Bible whenever we want and read those precious words.
Years ago, a friend told me something I’ve never forgotten. Already in her 90s, she was not only a lifelong believer, she’d studied the Bible her entire life. As one person once said, “She knows the Bible better than most preachers.” It was quite a compliment, but it wasn’t said out of flattery. It was simply the truth.
My friend said, “If you want to know if something is true, look in the Bible. If it’s there, then you know that it’s true.” Simple words. A simple truth. And also very profound and wise advice.
Recently, I’ve heard people say, “I can’t believe that God would allow this pandemic.”
Oh, really? Remember what Jesus told his disciples as he was preparing them for his departure? “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In this world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).
If we depend on the world to give us peace, we’ll never find it. If we depend on the world to define us, we’ll never grow into our full potential. If we depend on the world to give us happiness, we’ll never find true joy. If we depend on the world to get us to heaven, we’ll never make it.
There are only two choices. Heaven and hell. We alone must choose where we spend eternity. You can serve the world or you can serve God. You can’t serve both. “No one can serve two masters. For you will hate one and love the other, or you will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and be enslaved to money” (Matthew 6:24).
Joshua spoke to the people of Israel just before they entered the Promised Land. He’s telling them to get rid of their idols and serve the one true God. But he knows that ultimately, it’s their choice.
“And if it seems evil to you to serve the LORD, choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the River, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you dwell. But as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD” (Joshua 24:15).
Whether there’s a storm in life in the form of a pandemic or it’s a sunny day, choose this day whom you will serve, America. As for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.