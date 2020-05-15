YODER: Serve the Lord in stormy times

Recently, I’ve heard people say, “I can’t believe that God would allow this pandemic.”

Oh, really? Remember what Jesus told his disciples as he was preparing them for his departure? “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In this world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).

If we depend on the world to give us peace, we’ll never find it. If we depend on the world to define us, we’ll never grow into our full potential. If we depend on the world to give us happiness, we’ll never find true joy. If we depend on the world to get us to heaven, we’ll never make it.

There are only two choices. Heaven and hell. We alone must choose where we spend eternity. You can serve the world or you can serve God. You can’t serve both. “No one can serve two masters. For you will hate one and love the other, or you will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and be enslaved to money” (Matthew 6:24).

Joshua spoke to the people of Israel just before they entered the Promised Land. He’s telling them to get rid of their idols and serve the one true God. But he knows that ultimately, it’s their choice.