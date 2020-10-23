YODER: 'While we were still sinners, Christ died for us'

“But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
Jesus meets us exactly where we are, warts and all. We don’t have to get dressed up, cleaned up, or spruced up. We don’t have to smell good, shave, or comb our hair. We don’t have to get sober and clean. We don’t have to pretend to be happy all the while we feel as if we’re dying inside.
Jesus meets us in our despair. He meets us in our darkest hour while we’ve set up housekeeping in the deepest, darkest pit imaginable. It has no steps. No ladder. There’s no way out. Here’s the surprising part. Too often we’ve dug the pit our self. Sometimes with a big shovel. Sometimes slowly with one tiny spoonful at a time. No matter how long it takes, eventually we’re at the bottom. It’s then we realize that there’s no way out. We forgot to build an escape plan.
Sometimes months have passed. Sometimes years. Sometimes entire lifetimes.
Many people help others reach the bottom of the pit. They love company. But they don’t show them how to climb out because they don’t know how to leave themselves. They go along for years believing they’re happy until one day they realize they’re a slave to the pit. Whatever got them there, works very hard to keep them.
Jesus sees us in the pit. He reaches out his hand, offering to lift us out of the darkness into his marvelous light. He doesn’t grab us and yank us out. Each of us has to decide to take his hand or not.
All it took for the cheating tax collector Zacchaeus was Jesus calling him by name. Jesus said, “Zacchaeus, come down immediately. I must stay at your house today” (Luke 19:5). Zacchaeus took Jesus’ hand and never looked back.
“Lord, Lord! Here and now I give up half of my possessions to the poor, and if I have cheated anybody out of anything, I will pay back four times the amount” (Luke 19:8).
Did Jesus say: “Oh, that’s okay. Keep the money. I’m just glad you’re here.” No, Jesus announced the change, “Today salvation has come to this house … For the Son of Man came to seek and save the lost” (Luke 19:9-10).
Jesus met Zacchaeus where he was, but loved him too much to leave him there. He offered him salvation, which results in transformation. Zacchaeus was never the same again.
Are you tired? Lonely? Worn out from trying to live this life alone repeating the same mistakes over and over again? There’s good news. While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. He died for the sad and the depressed. He died for the gossiper. He died for the alcoholic. The cheater. The liar. The drug addict. Jesus died for those addicted to pornography. He died for those who’ve had abortions and for those who’ve performed them. He died for the angry and the hurt. He died for the outcast and the popular. He died for the arrogant and the humble. He died for those grieving.
Many people believe that they’ve done such terrible things they cannot be forgiven. But all of us are sinners in need of God’s forgiveness. Forgiveness is available to all. “As it is written: ‘There is no one righteous, not even one; there is no one who understands; there is no one who seeks God. All have turned away, they have together become worthless; there is no one who does good, not even one’" (Romans 3:10-12).
It’s time to stop being pit dwellers. Dutch watchmaker Corrie ten Boom was in a concentration camp during World War II. She and her family were arrested for hiding Jews in their home. Her father and her sister died in the camps, but she survived. She spent the rest of her life talking about God’s love. She said, “There is no pit so deep, that God’s love is not deeper still.”
It was true back in the Bible times. It was true during World War II. It’s true today. God’s love is deep and it’s available to us all. Today is the day of repentance. Today is the day for salvation. Today is the day to allow God’s light to invade the darkness sin and call it what it is: rebellion against God. Become a different kind of rebel. One who lives for God and not for anyone or anything else.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he shall make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
Grab the hand of Jesus. Ask him today to lift you out of the pit and to put your feet on his straight path. After all, while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!