YODER: 'While we were still sinners, Christ died for us'

“But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).

Jesus meets us exactly where we are, warts and all. We don’t have to get dressed up, cleaned up, or spruced up. We don’t have to smell good, shave, or comb our hair. We don’t have to get sober and clean. We don’t have to pretend to be happy all the while we feel as if we’re dying inside.

Jesus meets us in our despair. He meets us in our darkest hour while we’ve set up housekeeping in the deepest, darkest pit imaginable. It has no steps. No ladder. There’s no way out. Here’s the surprising part. Too often we’ve dug the pit our self. Sometimes with a big shovel. Sometimes slowly with one tiny spoonful at a time. No matter how long it takes, eventually we’re at the bottom. It’s then we realize that there’s no way out. We forgot to build an escape plan.

Sometimes months have passed. Sometimes years. Sometimes entire lifetimes.

Many people help others reach the bottom of the pit. They love company. But they don’t show them how to climb out because they don’t know how to leave themselves. They go along for years believing they’re happy until one day they realize they’re a slave to the pit. Whatever got them there, works very hard to keep them.