Schedule: Sioux City church plans for Easter Sunday

Due to the COVID-19 virus, churches across Siouxland have canceled in-person Easter worship services.
Some metro Sioux City churches were already offering services online, while others have added such services, giving parishioners a way to worship through live streaming, radio, television or meeting apps like Zoom.
For Easter Sunday, many churches will offer special sermons and, even, drive-in services held in church parking lots.
Here is a listing of what metro churches will be offering this Easter Sunday as well as other Sundays.
Non-denominational
Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, one online Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday on their website www.sunnybrookchurch.org and Facebook Live www.facebook.com/SunnybrookChurch
Family Worship Center, 1315 Indian Hills Drive, interactive Easter service at 10:10 a.m. Sundays on their website fwcsiouxcity.online.church
Hopesprings, 609 Wesley Parkway, online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/Hope4SUX
Sioux City First Church, 4420 Cheyenne Blvd., will have online Easter services at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays on their website www.hopesprings.co and Facebook Live www.facebook.com/SiouxCityFirst
Morningside Bible Church, 6100 Morningside Ave., will have sermons online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/morningsidebiblechurch
Cross Pointe Church, 2300 W. 19th St., online service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/CrossPointChurchSiouxland
Sioux City SDA Church, 3636 Aspenwood St., online services at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube www.youtube.com/user/SpencerSDAChurch/videos
New Freedom Church, 423 George St., online Easter service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Zoom.com. Special Easter message at 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FreedomChurchSD
RiverzEdge, 2500 Glenn Ave., online Easter services at noon Sunday on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/riverzedgechurch
River Hills Church, 1101 5th Ave, South Sioux City, services online through YouTube www.youtube.com/channel/UCwKBC0lMZ70Ib-TzE8xd4_g
Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff, online services at 9:51 a.m. on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/FriendshipCommunityChurch.CRC
Shepherd of Peace Church, 203 Port Neal Road, Sergeant Bluff, online services at 9 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday through YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkB3Uxnb9-h4UZORf2jeiLA
Cornerstone World Outreach 1625 Glen Ellen Road, will have service in the parking lot over the radio, similar to how a drive-in theater is set up. They will let you know which station to tune into on Sundays 10:00 a.m.
Baptist
Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1211 W 26th St., online services at 11 a.m. Sunday on Youtube. www.youtube.com/user/Lighthousesiouxcity
Central Baptist Church, 4000 Indian Hills Drive, online services at 10 a.m. Sundays through the church's website cbcsiouxcity.org
Heartland Community Baptist Church, 2201 W 19th St., online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays through the church's website http://hcbchurch.org
Southern Hills Baptist Church, 4301 Old Lakeport Road, online services around 10 a.m. Sundays on the church's website and Facebook Live www.facebook.com/southernhillsbc
Heritage Baptist Church, 205 Louis Ave., North Sioux City, listen to radio station 103.3 FM at 10 a.m. Sundays.
Catholic
For the Diocese of Sioux City, live services through the Catholic radio station and on the Catholic Television Network. Online services also will be available
For Catholic Radio, the 24/7 Catholic News is on radio station 88.1 FM. Also, listen live at catholicradionetwork.com/listen-live
Nativity Church, 4242 Natalia Way, Easter service at 9 a.m. and online services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays (in English) and 11:30 a.m. (in Spanish) on their website www.nativityhollywood.com
Holy Cross Parish, 2223 Indian Hills Drive, online services at 9:01 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/holycrossparishsc
Cathedral of the Epiphany, 1000 Douglas St., online services at noon (in English) and 5:30 p.m. Sunday (Spanish) on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/sccathedral/
St. Michael Catholic Church, 1405 1st Ave., South Sioux City, online services at 6:58 a.m. (in English) and 8:25 a.m. (In Spanish) Sundays through Facebook Live www.facebook.com/stmichaelscatholicchurchssc
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Parish, 995 N. Sioux Point Road, Dakota Dunes, The Rev. Joe Vogel records daily and weekend mass through YouTube www.youtube.com/user/vogelkw
Episcopal
The Episcopal Bishop Alan Scarfe will offer Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Sunday to all Diocese of Iowa congregations through the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa Facebook page www.facebook.com/IowaEpiscopal
Lutheran
Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., online Easter services at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/CalvaryLeeds
First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd., online services at 10 a.m. Sundays through Facebook Live www.facebook.com/firstlutheransiouxcity
Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 Martha St., online services at 8, 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Facebook Live www.facebook.com/MorningsideLutheran. Special Easter Sunday Drive-Thru Communion from 9 - 10 a.m. Sunday in the church's parking lot.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 Lakeport St., services at 4 p.m. Thursdays (for Sunday service) through Facebook www.facebook.com/RedeemerLC Also, weather permitting, an Easter drive-thru communion at 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
St. John Lutheran Church 2801 Jackson St., online services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/stjohnlutheransiouxcity and the Zoom app.
St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 612 Jennings St., live services at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/stpaulsute Drive-in Easter service at 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the church's parking lot.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1122 Jackson St, online worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/TrinitySiouxCity
New Hope and Riverside Lutheran, 1817 Riverside Blvd., online services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/New-Hope-Community-Church-290993194264325/
First Lutheran Church, 3601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, online services at 8:15 a.m. Sundays through Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCzEA-rkcQJsp6t-64dUGbFg
Hope Lutheran Church, 218 West 18th, South Sioux City, online services 9:15 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7 p.m. through Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCnO1TuJUn6vuqYK8COMvbjQ
New Life Lutheran Church, 206 1st St., Sergeant Bluff, online services at 9 a.m. Sundays through Facebook Live www.facebook.com/NewLifeSBL
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1013 River Dr., North Sioux City, will have weekly sermons on their website www.resurrectionlutherannsc.com
Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St, will post the Sunday service on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-W1nla3Zb92HBrVrplrWPg
Pentecostal
Morningside Assembly of God, 4310 Old Lakeport Road, Easter at Morningside services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday on their website morningsideag.info
Presbyterian
Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/FaithUPC
Peace Reformed Church, 4100 Outer Drive, North Sioux City, live services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays through the church's website www.peacereformed.org
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2915 Glenn Ave., online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Facebook Live www.facebook.com/westminstersiouxcity
First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St., online services at 10 a.m. Sundays through Facebook Live www.facebook.com/groups/902340006496216
Methodist
Crescent Park United Methodist Church, 2826 Myrtle St., online devotion at 10 a.m. Sundays through Facebook Live www.facebook.com/crescentparkumc
First United Methodist Church, 1915 Nebraska St., online services at 10 a.m. Sundays through Facebook Live www.facebook.com/SCFirstUMC
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., live services at 10 a.m. Sundays on KSCJ 1360 AM Radio kscj.com
Wesley United Methodist Church on 3700 Indian Hills Drive, devotional videos and brief announcements, along with a worship discussion and prayer guide on their website www.wesleyumcsc.com
Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker Drive, Sergeant Bluff, online services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday through Facebook Live www.facebook.com/CommUMC
Ark United Methodist Church, 508 Centennial Drive, North Sioux City, online services 9:30 a.m. Sunday through Facebook Live www.facebook.com/arkumc
Unitarian
First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., online services at 11:30 a.m. Sunday through Facebook Live www.facebook.com/FirstUnitarianSiouxCity
