SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's 42nd annual Christian Rural Overseas Program (CROP) Walk brought together 242 walkers from 30 area churches and schools, and collected more than $24,500 in donations as well as 425 pounds of canned goods for the food bank at the Community Action Agency of Siouxland (CAAS), during the event held on Oct. 21.
Approximately 25 percent of the funds raised will remain in the community and will be used by food programs at CAAS and Interfaith Resources. The other 75 percent will be used by Church World Services to fight hunger and poverty across the country and around the world.
The top three churches for donation were Morningside Lutheran Church with $4,908, Grace United Methodist Church with $4,410 and First United Methodist Church with $3,822. With 37 participants, First United Methodist Church had the most walkers. With 24 participants, North High School student council had the second highest number of walkers. The top individual soliciting donations was Fran Cole, with $4,441 in donations.