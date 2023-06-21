In a recent dream I was photographing someone I didn’t know. He was an assignment, harkening back to the days when I was a photojournalist. We were outside somewhere, maybe a park. The day was lovely and mild. The lighting was just right.

You how dreams can be. All of a sudden, you’re in the middle of a scene. It’s like a slice of life. As if someone cuts an apple and pulls out the middle slice. There’s no introduction. No explanation. You don’t see the pieces that come before this one. It’s as if you’re dropped into the middle of a story, but somehow you know what’s going on.

I’m using an old 35mm camera. There’s no digital display to show the shots I take. I’m photographing on instinct. That’s how it was many years ago when I worked in this field. There were times I knew that I’d gotten the shot I wanted. There were other times when that elusive shot never came. I’d get something that would work, but it wasn’t what I wanted.

The man, striking different poses, looked good, but I wasn’t capturing who he truly is. It’s frustrating because I know there’s so much more to him, but I can’t see it. He won’t let me.

It’s like watching a child play. They’re oblivious of anything going on around them because they’re lost in their own imagination. Then the parent says, “Okay, I’m going to take your picture.” The child stops, strikes a pose, and says, “Cheese!” Who they are gets lost in the posing. The playfulness is gone. Any glimpse into who this child is disappears.

That’s how it is with the man in my dream. He isn’t saying, “Cheese!” out loud, but his poses are very cheese-like. But then something happens. It’s my last shot on the film roll. The man sees the face of a friend. Everything about him changes. His smile is authentic and bigger than his face can hold. His eyes sparkle. Even his skin looks softer, more relaxed. It’s as if he suddenly comes alive.

In that one moment, I can almost see the friendship as a living entity with a life of its own. It’s not a new friendship, but one that’s aged over good times and difficult times. It has gone through times of tough testing and has emerged stronger.

The man changes before my eyes. All posing is gone. And I know that I have the privilege of getting a tiny peek into who he really is. Maybe even a momentary glimpse into his soul. All this is due to seeing the face of a friend.

When I woke up from my dream, a line from a long-ago sermon came to me. My husband, Dave, and I moved to Sioux City on our first wedding anniversary in 1987. It was sometime in those first few years here that we were sitting in church on a Sunday morning. Our pastor was giving the sermon.

He was talking about bringing people to church so that they could know Jesus. But he was explaining that it’s not enough just to physically bring someone into the church building and drop them off. Here’s the line he said that traveled all that way across time to me. He said, “No one wants to be a project, but they will be a friend.”

No one wants to be the person you check off your list because you have done your good deed for the day by bringing them to church. They don’t want someone posing as a friend to fulfill an obligation. No, they want a real friend. Someone who will be with them through the laughter and the tears. Someone they can count on and who can count on them. Someone who will stick with them.

“The man of too many friends [chosen indiscriminately] will be broken in pieces and come to ruin, but there is a [true, loving] friend who [is reliable and] sticks closer than a brother” (Proverbs 18:24 AMP).

There are many lonely people all around us. They’re looking for something they never seem to find. Connection. Belonging. Do you know someone who needs a friend? Can you be that friend?

There was a time when I felt that I had few friends. I was trying to fit into a new town, a new church, a new life. Dave was my best friend, but I still longed to have a friend who was like a sister. It seemed like I was caught in this pattern of introducing two friends to one another. They’d become best friends and forget about me.

One day I was praying, “Why does this always happen to me, Lord?”

I didn’t expect an answer, but I received one. “Because you put your faith in people and not in me.” That was a wake-up call. I realized that the Lord is my best friend. He’s all I need. After that, wonderful friendships came my way. Kind and loving friendships based on our mutual faith in Jesus. There’s no posing or pretending. Just simple honest friendship.

To this day, I’m thankful for all the friends the Lord has given me. Through it all, I know that He is truly my best friend. One day when I enter heaven, I expect to see the face of my best friend, Jesus. I pray that you have that same assurance.

