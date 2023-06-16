As I think about this upcoming Father’s Day, I miss my dad. Not in the aching, grieving sort of way we experience when someone we love first dies. Even when we’re expecting that they’re going to be leaving soon, it still comes as a shock. It’s in our nature to hold out for that happy ending we see so much in the movies, at least in the movies I like to watch. You know the kind. The last-minute heroic rescue. The defying-all-odds final triumphant scene. Sometimes that happens in real life, but not often.

Yet, we should never discount miracles. I’ve personally talked to people who have miraculously recovered from cancer and other illnesses. I’ve known of people who have been miraculously cured of lifelong conditions. I’ve witnessed miracles in my own life. It should be no surprise to anyone who reads the Bible. The Bible is full of miracles. Miracles still happen today, but sometimes we simply don’t notice them or we attribute them to luck, not to God.

Jesus spoke his name and his friend Lazarus rose from the dead. I’m sure that was not what the others present were expecting. In fact, some were whispering about Jesus. They probably thought that He couldn’t hear them, but, of course, He knew what was in their hearts.

“But some of them said, ‘Could not he who opened the eyes of the blind man also have kept this man from dying?’” (John 11:37). Can’t you hear the accusations? The doubt? The fact that even after all this time, people did not know that Jesus is the Son of the living God.

They did not yet realize that with the Lord, nothing is impossible. Although Lazarus eventually died, I wonder what those extra years were like for him. I imagine that the sun shone brighter. The colors of flowers in bloom were more vivid. His friendships were deeper. His love of the Lord grew stronger as each moment passed.

I’m thankful for the great memories I hold and cherish of my dad, but I still miss having him in my life right now. There are so many times I’d like to seek his opinion on something that’s happening in our country or in our world. I’d like to see him with the great-grandchildren he’s never met. I’d love to hug him one more time and thank him for being a good dad.

You’d think that after almost 20 years without him on this earth that I’d be used to not seeing him. I guess that’s true, in a way. And yet I vividly remember his presence so well. His easy laugh. His curiosity and love of learning. His kindness and his wisdom. I’m thankful for the good memories. Not everyone experiences a good dad. Many people have shared their stories with me over the years. My heart breaks for those whose dad was not a good dad or who was simply not around. If everyone had one good dad, this world would be a nicer place. Parents play such an important role in our lives.

Thinking about Father’s Day, a memory floated back to me from long ago. I’m a little girl. My family is at a lake vacationing. I go into the water with my dad. It’s shallow at first. We laugh. I look for fish, hoping one doesn’t tickle my legs. Suddenly, everything changes. The water becomes deeper. I’m afraid. My dad lifts me up and places me on his shoulders. I’m safe up there. I know that he won’t let anything happen to me. Even when the water gets deeper, I’m still okay.

But there comes a time when our heads are barely above the water. Even though I trust my dad, I look out at the lake. It seems to go on forever. I look back and we’re farther from the shore than I thought. I start to doubt my dad. He’s swimming now and I’m on his back. My little arms are wrapped around his neck. I squeeze his neck tighter. I don’t speak, but he knows that I’m afraid again.

He laughs. He’s not making fun of me. He simply knows something that I don’t. He’s not going to put my life in danger. As long as I’m clinging to him, I’m safe. Even if I let go and fall into the water, he’ll rescue me because he’s my dad.

Maybe you’re missing your dad this Father’s Day. Maybe you’re missing the dad you never had or you’re not missing a dad who wasn’t a good dad. Whatever your situation is, remember this. We have a Father in heaven who loves us. He doesn’t just love us if we’re good or we’re worthy. No one is good enough or worthy enough to deserve His love. He loves us because He created us. We are His children. He wants to be a father to each one of us. The ones who have good dads and the ones who do not. The ones who seem to have everything and the ones who are drowning in life.

The greatest miracle of all is that God the Father sent His Son, Jesus, into the world to be the one-time sacrifice for our sins. Because Jesus rose from the dead, we need not fear death. If we surrender our lives to Him, we become part of a loving family that has no end. That’s the best Father’s Day gift we can receive.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.