SIOUX CITY -- Authors Kent and Jodi Smith will be discussing their 2015 book "Not Under the Law: Paul and the Truth," from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Gleeson Room at the Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.

The talk, which will include a question-and-answer session, is part of a lecture series that has been started by the Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship. 

Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship was established in 2001 for people interested in learning about the Jewish roots in Christianity as well as a way to provide a bridge for Jewish people seeking the Messiah.

For more information, contact Rabbi Myron Slobin at 712-251-6667.

