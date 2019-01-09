SIOUX CITY -- The first lecture of the Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship's fifth annual Library Lectures series was held Monday at the downtown Public Library.
This year’s theme is “The Writings of the Apostle Paul: Under the Law or Not?” Authors Kent and Jodi Smith spoke on their book, published originally in 2015 and now in its ninth edition, “Under the Law: Paul and the Truth.”
Myron Slobin, Messianic Rabbi and spiritual leader of the Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship, introduced the Smiths as author/farmers/dog breeders who have also, in Kent’s words, “raised a large crop of children -- 13 of them!” and are grandparents to 45.
Jodi Smith said that their lack of satisfaction with the three Christian faith traditions they experienced motivated them to study the writings of Paul and determine for themselves what Paul meant.
Kent Smith spoke on portions of the New Testament that answered questions such as, "Did Paul want to do away with what God said in the Old Testament?," "Was Paul a false teacher and prophet?," and "Was Paul a follower of God’s law, the Torah of the Old Testament?"
Smith quoted 2 Peter, 2 Timothy, Romans 1 and other New Testament passages to answer these questions and concluded Paul was not denigrating the law but fully supportive of law as found in the Five Books of Moses (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy), otherwise known as the Torah.
The series continues at the downtown Public Library in the Gleeson Room every Monday at 7 p.m. through March, except Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18.