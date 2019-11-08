Tent of Nations director to talk at Morningside College

SIOUX CITY -- Daoud Nassar, a Palestinian Christian farmer and director of the Tent of Nations missionary farm, will present "We Refuse to Be Enemies," a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Weikert Auditorium's Buhler Rohlfs Hall at Morningside College, 1501 Morningside Ave.
The Tent of Nations, located on the Nassar family's 100-acre farm and orchard outside of Bethlehem in the West Bank, has become an international peace center attracting thousands of visitors annually.
The program is sponsored by Peace Not Walls, Friends of Tent Nations North America and Morningside Campus Ministry.