Watch now: Lincoln church under construction has blessing of Pope Francis

The Rev. Andrew Schwenka stood in front of Pope Francis at the Vatican.

On a Wednesday in mid-June, Schwenka held the cornerstone of the new Saint Michael Catholic Church in southeast Lincoln. The sweltering heat made Schwenka feel as if he might pass out — plus, the young priest was nervous to meet the head of the Catholic Church.

They shook hands.

Then, an alert crowd watched as the pope gave his blessing. Afterward, Pope Francis told Schwenka gently in English: “Please pray for me.”

It’s rare that a Catholic church would send someone to Rome for the Pope’s blessing, the Rev. Kenneth Borowiak of Saint Michael said, and it may be unheard of in Nebraska. It's the only church he knows of that’s done it, and it's done it twice — Pope Benedict XVI blessed the school's cornerstone in 2011.

But a major project calls for a special anointing.

The new building is more than a century in the making. Saint Michael was founded in 1909 and had been celebrating Mass in a different building until its school opened at 78th Street and Yankee Woods Drive in 2011. The parish’s 3,000 members have been gathering inside the school building since, but soon, they’ll have a place of their own.

The 32,000-square-foot church is expected to be completed in early August. It will have specialty artwork and a display for its sacred cornerstone.

Its ceiling will feature a grand mural of the Holy Trinity surrounded by saints. Roman columns, gold-and-teal details and another mural of Christ at Calvary will adorn the sanctuary.

Getting to stand next to and even speak with the Pope was an unforgettable experience, Schwenka said.

“He was very gentle and very just receptive and joyful to be able to meet with,” he said. “It was just for a few moments, but in the Pope, I think every Catholic finds a father.”

Schwenka had already planned to take a spiritual history trip to the Vatican with several students from Bishop Neumann and other high schools before Borowiak asked him to bring the cornerstone along. Schwenka is an assistant pastor of Saint Wenceslaus Church in Wahoo, but his first assignment was at Saint Michael.

To arrange the papal meeting, Borowiak had to make a few phone calls. He reached out to the bishop, who talked to the archbishop, who gave Schwenka’s group tickets to meet the pontiff.

Schwenka said the encounter confirmed the hard work many men and women put in to grow the parish.

“Having the cornerstone blessed by the Pope is just kind of an affirmation from the Universal Church of what's going on at Saint Michael in particular,” Schwenka said. “To represent them in front of the Holy Father was a tremendous honor for me.”

Nick Cusick, chair of stewardship and fundraising for the church, said the donation efforts for the campus began in 2009. Cusick and his wife launched three capital campaigns — the first of which provided funding for the school.

The new church building was a $10.5 million project. The entire campus, including the school, cost $25 million.

Cusick said the fundraising process has taken countless hours of hard work by several families, and he acknowledges the efforts generations of Saint Michael members have made to bring the church to its current state.

“It's kind of a capstone and blessing to all of our parishioners who have contributed so heavily for so many years to finally get us to this point,” Cusick said. “To get the blessing of the Pope is just more solid evidence of the blessings that our parish has gotten from God.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

