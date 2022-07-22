One of my favorite memories of working with small children is teaching them the song, “Jesus Loves Me.” They easily learn the actions that go along with the words. During each singing of the song, their actions become more pronounced.

I can still see their heads dramatically bobbing up and down as they sing the refrain: “Yes, Jesus loves me. Yes, Jesus loves me. Yes, Jesus loves me. The Bible tells me so.”

What joy to witness their unquestioning faith. They simply accept the words as fact. They are true words, of course. Yes, Jesus loves them. He loves you and me, too. With an everlasting love (John 3:16). The Bible tells us this. We know that it’s true because the Bible is the inspired Word of God (Timothy 3:16-17).

Those children are much older now. I find myself missing them, missing the volunteers who worked so faithfully and lovingly without wanting recognition, and missing my friends Jean and Donna who added so much to the children’s ministries. What an amazing privilege to be part of it.

The Lord called me to that ministry. He opened all the doors. I simply walked through having no idea how challenging, how life-changing, and how rewarding it would be. He called me out to the deep waters and asked me to let down my net. I didn’t know what I was doing, but He did. That’s the important part.

It’s true what one of my pastors said to me long ago. Sometimes the Lord calls us to something and then He equips us. As I was teaching the kids, I was learning myself. As I was nurturing their faith, the Lord was nurturing mine. As they were growing, so was I.

If I’d have known what it in entailed, I wouldn’t have had the courage to walk through that door on my own. I wouldn’t have ventured into those deep waters knowing that I can barely dog paddle.

Fortunately, I wasn’t on my own.

When we take small steps of faith, there’s no going back. That initial door no longer exists. And there are new doors to walk through. Once we walk through those doors with the Lord, we don’t want to go back.

Once we go into the deep waters with the Lord, trembling and shaking, we discover that He’s right there beside us, holding our hand. He doesn’t let the waters overtake us. And He provides a miraculous catch that we could never obtain alone.

The disciples whom Jesus called are ordinary men. They don’t teach in the temple. They aren’t revered as great leaders. People ask them when they have religious questions. Nope. Just ordinary men called to an extraordinary mission. To follow Jesus and fish for men (Matthew 4:19).

In Luke 5, Jesus is preaching on the shore of the Sea of Galilee. Great crowds are all around Him. He sees two empty boats. The fishermen are washing their nets. Jesus gets into Simon’s boat and asks him to push out into the water. After Jesus finishes speaking, He says to Simon, “Launch out to the deep and let down your nets for a catch” (Luke 5:4).

What is Jesus saying? Even though it makes no sense, go back again. This time to the deep waters, at the time of day fish are usually not found. The fishermen have just spent hours fishing without any success. The men are exhausted and discouraged. Ever feel that way?

Simon’s surely surprised at the request. But he answers Jesus, “Master, we have toiled all night and have caught nothing; nevertheless, at Your word I will let down the net” (Luke 5:5). We know what happens next. The catch is so great, the fish are breaking the net.

“So they signaled to their partners in the other boat to come and help them. And they came and filled both the boats so they began to sink. When Simon Peter saw it, he fell down at Jesus’s knees, saying, “Depart from me, for I am a sinful man, O Lord!” (Luke 5:7-8).

After witnessing this miracle, Peter knew that Jesus was no ordinary man. He didn’t know yet that He was the Son of the Living God, but Peter knew that he was unworthy to be near Him. Yet, Jesus calls him.

Have you ever felt the Lord calling you to launch out into the deep waters of life? It’s not a comfortable place to be. Others may laugh at you and question your sanity. Friends and family may abandon you.

And once you’re in those deep waters, you’re asked to take another step of faith. To let down your net. To believe that there will be a catch. Others see that, too. They’re watching and waiting to see what happens. Our lives are our greatest testimony.

What if Peter refused to do what Jesus asked? That step of faith came right before Jesus called Simon Peter and the other fishermen to follow him and to become fishers of men. He would’ve missed that amazing walk with Jesus before He returned to the Father. Peter would have missed the greatest calling of his life.

Is the Lord calling you to take a small step of faith? Is He asking you to launch out into the deep waters of faith? Don’t hesitate. It may not be easy, but you’ll never regret it. And always remember that Jesus loves you. The Bible tells us so.

