YODER: A light shines in the darkness

Sometimes we don’t realize just how dark it is outside until we see a light break through the darkness.

Many years ago I was living in darkness and didn’t realize it until one Christmas Eve. By outward appearances life was good. I had a nice apartment and a good career that I enjoyed. I was far from home but planning a trip back for Christmas.

Then the warning came that a blizzard was coming. My family and I decided that I should stay put. It was the first time I wasn’t going home for Christmas.

Always so thoughtful, my mom mailed my presents to me. They arrived just in time. She also sent me a recipe card entitled “Chicken and Rice for One.” It was a good Christmas Eve dinner.

The blizzard came as forecasted. It was a doozy. Bitterly cold outside, the windows inside my apartment frosted over. I drew pictures on the glass with my finger nail. The wind held, shaking the window panes. I felt very lonely. Then it hit me. I needed to go to church. I hadn’t been to church for so long. In fact, I’d drifted from my faith.

I remembered the white clapboard church with a pretty steeple not far from me. I had no idea what denomination it was. It didn’t matter. I decided to go there.

The wind picked up even more. My face felt frozen. Just when I thought about giving up and turning around, I saw it. A light shining in the darkness. It came from the little church. In fact, in the midst of the darkness, the church’s light had a warm and inviting glow.

My plan was to sit in the back, sing a few songs, listen to the sermon, and then quietly slip out unnoticed and go back home. However, it was immediately obvious that I was the only stranger in the church that night. People surrounded me, greeting me like a long lost friend. A family ushered me to the front pew and insisted that I sit with them. The Christmas hymns we sang were joyful. The pastor’s message seemed directed specifically to me.

After the beautiful service, many people invited me to spend Christmas with them. I was blown away by their warmth and their kindness. They wouldn’t let me leave until they knew I had a place to spend on Christmas day. I did. A coworker asked me to spend the day with her and her extended family. There were so many people at that Christmas lunch many thought I was a relative.

Finally, as I was leaving the church I turned around and looked at the people who were still chatting, hugging, and spreading love and warmth to one another. They were simply happy to be in each other’s company on this very special night, Christmas Eve, remembering and celebrating the birth of our Savior.

As I looked at them, there seem to be a glow all around them. All these years later, I believe that it was the light of Jesus surrounding them. After all, Jesus is the light of the world. “Then Jesus spoke to them again, ‘I am the light of the world. He who follows me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life’” (John 8:12).

Maybe this Christmas season you’re feeling lonely. Maybe you’re missing a loved one who’s been gone a short while or for a very long time. Maybe life seems unfair, like it’s ganging up on you. Maybe you feel hopeless and weary. Maybe you feel surrounded by darkness.

Sometimes we’re living in the darkness of life and don’t realize it until we see a light shining in the very darkness that surrounds us. That Light came to earth for you and for me. That Light is Jesus. The only Light who can invade the darkness of despair, loneliness, and hopelessness and bring new life.

John tells us who Jesus is. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him. And without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life with the light of men. And the and the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not understood it” (John 1:1-5).

Jesus has always existed and will always exist. He was with God the Father during creation and spoke the world into people being. He humbled himself to be born in human form to be our perfect sacrifice. John the Baptist knew who Jesus was. “Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” (John 1:29b).

This Christmas. If you’re at church and you see a stranger quietly slipping, welcome them with open arms. Without knowing it, Jesus may shine his light through you.

If you’re living in darkness, go to the Light. To Jesus, the Savior of the world, who shines His light of truth and love to all who believe and surrender their lives to Him. Salvation is the greatest gift you’ll ever receive. Once you receive it, Jesus lights up your life and extinguishes the darkness.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

