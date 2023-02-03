I led a writing group for 10 years. We did mainly devotional writing. One woman was an amazing poet. Another very practical woman was surprisingly and delightfully funny at times. There were two groups of two women who were best friends. One pair were both retired teachers and had raised their families in the same town.

The other duo had been friends since they were young children. I loved hearing them chat. “Remember when it cost five cents to go to the movies?” said one. “Oh, yes,” said the other. And they’d share another long-ago memory that took us all back to another time. A time that I didn’t experience, but all the others did. They were 30 to 40 years older than me.

I always opened up our meetings in prayer and asked one of the others to close in prayer. One woman always ended her prayer by saying, “And give us a sweet spirit, Lord.” I asked her about it one day. She said that as we get older it’s easy to complain about aches and pains and other things in life. But she didn’t want to get into the habit of complaining, so she asked for the Lord’s help. I admired her gentle spirit.

People came and went from the group. One woman visited once. A very interesting person, she later told someone that the group was too religious for her. She said that she didn’t want to believe that anyone died on a cross for her. Sadly, there are many who believe the same thing.

One man and his wife came twice. The first time they came, they listened and shared a little. The next time, the man read a story he’d just written about his experiences as an American soldier during World War II. He cried as he read it. We cried as we listened. Afterwards, his wife told me that he’d never talked about the war. She was thankful that he finally did. We felt privileged to be the ones to listen that day. They never came back. We all wished that they would, but they got what they needed the day the husband shared his story.

There was a core group of writers who remained the same from the beginning. I learned a great deal from them. All were mature in their faith and had withstood the storms of life with their feet firmly planted in the Word of God. Looking back, I realize that they were all spiritual mentors to me. I’m thankful for each one. I know that someday we’ll all enjoy a heavenly reunion.

One day I asked one of the members about some current issue. I’ve never forgotten what she told me. “If it’s in the Bible, you know that it’s true.” It’s funny. I no longer remember what I was asking her about, but I’ve never forgotten what she told me. When I question anything, I look to the Bible for the answer. It’s such a simple and true way to live. Living in a time when others want to believe that absolute truth no longer exists because they want to create their own truth, it’s good to keep our feet firmly planted in the Bible. God, who inspired men to write these words, is the author of truth.

It takes me back to my confirmation Bible verse. Our pastor taught us about the Bible once a week for four years. He had endless patience. At the end, he picked out a Bible verse for each of us. For me, he chose John 15:5. It’s one of my life verses. “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.”

The vine nourishes the branches. If the branches are not attached to the vine, they bear no fruit. They wither. Eventually, they die. Apart from the vine, the branches can do nothing. It’s the same with us. We have to be a part of Jesus. To find nourishment in His word, the Bible. To grow in love and knowledge of the Lord. To pray and remain close to the Father. To listen to the nudgings of the Holy Spirit, who lives inside all born again believers. Then we will bear much fruit. The fruit of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, and self-control (Ephesians 5:22).

May we all be a part of the True Vine, Jesus Christ. Apart from Him, we can do nothing. Apart from Him, we will not be a part of His kingdom. If we are not a part of Him, we will be asked to depart from Him and we will not enter heaven. It’s as simple as that.

“Not everyone who calls out to me, ‘Lord. Lord,’ will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Only those who actually do the will of my Father who is in heaven will enter. On judgment day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, we prophesied in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and performed many miracles in your name.’ But I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you who break God’s laws’” (Matthew 7:21-23).

It's my prayer that others who do not know Jesus will become a part of the True Vine before it’s too late. And I also pray that the Lord will give us all a sweet spirit.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.