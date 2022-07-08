YODER: Adults may wander until they find the truth

What does it mean to be lost? To not know where we are and to not know where we’re going. Children have to be watched closely because like the sheep in the parable of the Lost Sheep in Luke 15:1-7, they can easily wander off and have no idea how to find their way home.

It’s also easy for us adults to wander off the path. Before we’re aware of it, we’re lost with no idea how to get back home. Some may even believe that they’ve wandered too far from home to ever be accepted back, so they continue wandering.

By society’s standards, they may look like they have it all together. Yet, in their hearts they know something’s missing. When something’s missing from our lives, we feel lost and alone, even if we don’t say so out loud.

The religious leaders in Jesus’ day are expertly critical of him. They’ve had much practice. They believe they are righteous, keeping themselves clean and separate according to Mosaic law. But this Jesus associates with sinners. In fact, a recurring theme is that these well respected men can’t swallow the fact that Jesus eats with sinners.

“Tax collectors and other notorious sinners often came to listen to Jesus teach. This made the Pharisees and teachers of religious law complain that he was associating with such sinful people – even eating with them!” (Luke 15:12).

So Jesus tells the story of one lost sheep who wanders off. He tells it for the benefit of the Pharisees and the religious teachers. He tells it for the benefit of the tax collectors and the sinners. He tells it for our benefit. We sinners who live in the 21st century.

The shepherd leaves the 99 sheep to find the one who’s wandered off and is hopelessly lost. It’s easy to criticize the shepherd for leaving the 99, yet he knows that they’re safe in the sheepfold. But the lost one’s in great danger, even though he doesn’t realize it.

My good friends Jean and Donna and I performed many skits for children over the years. One of my favorites was based on this parable. I was the narrator. Donna was the Good Shepherd. Jean was, of course, the naughty sheep. She was having great fun wandering off. Full of life and silly, the children laughed repeatedly.

While she’s still having fun, the Good Shepherd begins searching for the lost sheep who doesn’t yet know that she’s lost.

When it becomes dark outside, the lost sheep realizes she’s all alone. Shivering and scared, every noise makes her jump in fear. She’s whimpering and unable to move when the Good Shepherd finds her. She’s so happy, she jumps into the shepherd’s arms. The children laugh. They’re so relieved that the naughty sheep is found, forgiven, loved, and going home. They even clap their hands.

It’s the same way in heaven. “And then when he has found it, he will joyfully carry it home on his shoulders. When he arrives, he will call together his friends and neighbors, saying, ‘Rejoice with me because I have found my lost sheep.’ In the same way, there is more joy in heaven over one lost sheep than over ninety-nine who are righteous and haven’t strayed away” (Luke 15:5-7).

The shepherd searches until he finds the one lost sheep. It’s one thing to forgive us sinners when we repent and humbly ask for forgiveness. But to actively seek us even when we don’t know we’re lost, comes from the Lord’s unbelievable, unfathomable deep love for each of us.

Another definition of lost might be the one the Lord gave me years ago: LOST means Living Outside the Savior’s Truth. The Pharisees are so lost they don’t recognize the Savior of the world sent by God the Father. They think they know the truth but they don’t know the One who is the way, the truth and the life.

They’re so physically close to Jesus, they can reach out and touch him. But they’re incredibly far away from knowing who he truly is. They are the most dangerously lost of all because they don’t know they’re lost.

They’re not alone. Many people are lost today and don’t know it. They might appear to have it all together, but in reality they don’t have a clue. Wandering through life like the lost sheep always looking for greener grass, they go over the next hill expecting to find something better. They’re searching for what they can never quite grasp. Acceptance, fulfillment, satisfaction and contentment that only comes from God.

The Pharisees are lost because they don’t know the One who came to earth to find them. They worship their own rigid interpretation of God, while the Father’s Son is right there in their midst. We are not so different.

If you’ve ever been lost by living outside the Savior’s truth, it’s time to come home. Without Jesus as our Lord and Savior, there is no hope. But when we allow Jesus the Good Shepherd to find us, to put us on his shoulders and carry us, we’re no longer lost. We belong. Now that’s something to clap about. That’s something to share with others.

Never give up on the lost sheep in your life. Continue to pray and ask the Lord, the Good Shepherd, to bring that lost sheep home.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.