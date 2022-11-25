YODER: Alley Annie's Thanksgiving Day gift

Her given name is Annie, but they call her Alley Annie. As long as anyone can remember she’s made her home in friendly alleys, around bendable corners, and in quiet places. Although no one knows her story, there is speculation.

Some say she was once married with children, but tragically lost her family in a house fire along with everything they owned. It’s true that she’s often spotted walking past the remains of a home destroyed by a long-ago fire. Sometimes she stops and looks at the empty lot as if she sees something others do not. Then she simply bows her head in prayer.

Others say she came to town one day when the town needed encouragement and hope. A plant employing half the town shut down right before Thanksgiving. Some family-owned businesses also closed their doors for the first time in a century.

Things look bleak. Money’s tight. Hope is gone. In the midst of this despair, Alley Annie turns up with a backpack and a large tapestry bag on wheels containing all her earthly possessions. Mainly daily necessities, patched-up clothes, one warm blanket, and a few mementos.

There’s just something about Alley Annie. Some of the townspeople discuss her one day.

“She has a smile that lights up everyone around her,” says one. “She’s humble and doesn’t ask for anything,” adds another. “She makes me feel important. Like she really wants to hear my story,” says a woman who’s uplifted every time they talk.

“She has a light that shines from the inside out,” says a child. The others agree it’s true. Alley Annie has a special light. She makes the darkness of fear, of worry, of doubt, of loneliness leave whenever she’s around.

Alley Annie quickly becomes a fixture in town. She sleeps outside, but occasionally spends a few days in the women’s shelter where she receives a proper shower, good food, and companionship. The residents and the workers happily welcome her. They want her to stay, but she doesn’t want to be a bother. The opposite of a bother, she lightens the mood. She’s thankful for every gesture. Every kind word. She appreciates everything.

But times are tough. The town is discouraged. They don’t know if they have enough money to have a good Thanksgiving Day meal. Then someone has the idea to have a town Thanksgiving Day feast. Everyone can help. A community effort where everyone’s welcome.

A few days before Thanksgiving, the town square is already decorated for the big event. Children are playing together. The townspeople gather together to hear about the plan. They’re encouraged to remember all that they’re thankful for and to help prepare for the big celebration. They’re also asked to donate money for the meal.

There’s a large donation box in the middle of the town square. Some important townspeople, not affected by the economic times, make a big show of walking up to the donation box and contributing. They relish the attention they get from others who are impressed by their generosity.

Most of the townspeople think it’s too much to ask. Yes, they have money now, but what about tomorrow? Who knows what will happen? People grumble, justifying why they’re not giving. The event that’s suppose to bring people closer, starts pulling them apart.

Quietly, Alley Annie walks up to the donation box. She takes the money from her tapestry bag. Something falls to the ground. A photograph. Alley Annie doesn’t notice. Without any desire for attention, Annie takes her money and places it in the box.

One person sees what’s going on. Then another. And another. The crowd quiets. Alley Annie’s generosity spurs them on. One by one they step up and give what they can. They give with hearts of joy. The entire atmosphere in town changes that day. Generosity has a way of doing that. So does the love of God shining through one person.

All give, but no one gives as much as Annie. Not even the people in charge of the town. Annie is the only one who gives everything she has.

As the townspeople witness this homeless woman’s generosity, their attitudes change. They become thankful for what they have. They’re more willing to share. Some begin tithing in church. Others quietly help those in need.

Now you may think that Annie is a miracle worker. That’s a lot to assume of someone who has no permanent home. She’s not a miracle worker, but she knows the One who is. And that makes all the difference.

It’s the best Thanksgiving Day celebration the town has ever had. It continues to this day even though many of the original townspeople have long since left this earth.

Oh, one more thing. Someone picked up the photo that fell from Annie’s bag. A picture of a beautiful family posing in front of a house standing on a familiar corner. The young mother in the photo has Annie’s smile.

“While Jesus was in the Temple, he watched the rich people dropping their gifts in the collection box. Then a poor widow came by and dropped in two small coins. ‘I tell you the truth,’ Jesus said, ‘this poor widow has given more than all the rest of them. For they have given a tiny part of their surplus, but she, poor as she is, has given everything she has’” (Luke 21:1-4).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.