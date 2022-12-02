YODER: Are You Weary?

Another Christmas season is upon us. It catches me by surprise. Christmas decorations are everywhere. They started popping up long before the pop-up timer in the Thanksgiving Day turkey.

There’s nothing wrong with that. I enjoy going through my Christmas decorations. Seeing ornaments that have been hidden for a year. Remembering the people, the places, the memories associated with each one. Recalling times when happy Christmases were exactly the same as the year before and so easily taken for granted.

It also makes me think of times when Christmas was not the usual Christmas.

After the loss of a loved one, that first Christmas without them is hard. All the firsts are hard. So are the seconds and the thirds. It gets easier with time, but missing them never quite leaves. As my mom once said, “We never stop missing those we love. We just learn to live without them a little more each day.”

I think of those going through loss this year. The loss of a parent, a sibling, a spouse, a child, a friend. Your world has been forever changed. How many times have you thought of something you wanted to tell that person and then remembered that they’re gone? How many times have you wished for just 10 more minutes so that you can give them one more hug or hear them laugh one more time? Are you weary?

Maybe it’s not the first Christmas without them. Maybe it’s the second, the fifth, or the twentieth. It doesn’t matter, there’s still loss. Others may not realize that loss is always loss. But you know, not just in your mind, but also in your heart. The Lord knows, too.

There are families struggling with the illness of a loved one and those going through illness alone. Some are short journeys, some are long. You don’t have the luxury of planning for the future because you don’t know what the future holds. None of us does, but it’s more real with you in ways the rest of us can’t understand. Are you weary?

I think of others who have lost a job, lost a friendship, lost a relationship. Lost hope. Lost faith. What about those who have no faith? They have nowhere to turn. Is that you? Are you weary?

I think of turning on the TV and hearing about another shooting somewhere. Someone just showed up and started killing people. It makes no sense. It’s outside the boundaries of normal behavior. Yet, it’s become almost commonplace. I pray that I never get used to hearing about such things. That I never say to myself, “Oh, another shooting.” That I never stop praying for those families. It makes me weary.

I pray that the true meaning of Christmas cuts through all the hoopla of the season. I pray that even though you may feel lonely for the one who is gone, or you’re afraid because of an illness, or you don’t know how you’ll find another job, or you feel alone, or you’re afraid to go outside for fear of what may happen, that you’ll still feel the presence of the Lord. He never leaves us.

After leading the people of Israel through the wilderness for 40 years, Moses tells them that he will not cross into the Promised Land. He must be weary. The people certainly are. They took the long way around to go not a long distance. It was their stubbornness, their pride, their constant complaining, their disobedience to God that caused their wandering. Not so unlike you and me. But finally, here they are.

Moses challenges them to choose between life and death. “Now listen! Today I’m giving you a choice between life and death, between prosperity and disaster. For I command you this day to love the LORD your God and to keep his commands, his decrees, and regulations by walking in his ways. If you do this, you will live and multiply and the LORD your God will bless you and the land you are about to enter and occupy” (Deuteronomy 30:15-16).

Moses dies. Joshua becomes the leader. And just as God did at the Red Sea, He parts the waters of the Jordan River and the people cross over to the Promised Land.

It’s easy to become discouraged and weary in this world. It’s easy to become discouraged and weary with our personal circumstances. Especially when we’ve been through a personal wilderness or are going through one right now. But what was true for Joshua and the people of Israel is still true for us today. If we follow the Lord, He will go ahead of us and prepare the way as He leads us. He’ll walk beside us and encourage us.

The One true God, the One who sent His Son, Jesus, to be born here on earth so that we can be saved from our sins. He’s still parting the waters for us. He’s still making a way for us through the wilderness of this world. A way that leads to Him.

Let’s put our faith in the One true God who is alive and knows that we are weary. If we do, we can stop being weary and we can rejoice!

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.