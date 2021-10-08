YODER: Author's experiences teaches the value of forgiveness

“Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.”

Corrie ten Boom

I’ve admired Corrie ten Boom most of my life. Her first book, “The Hiding Place” came out when I was in high school. A few years later the movie of the same name was released.

Corrie was a watchmaker like her father, Casper ten Boom. She lived with her father and her sister, Betsie, in Holland. They were Christians who daily lived out their faith. Her dad loved the Jewish people, God’s chosen people.

In May 1940 Hitler took over the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. Within six months anti-Jewish laws were established. Eventually, the Jewish people were put in ghettos. Separated for simply being Jewish, they were ultimately taken by train to concentration and extermination camps. Three-fourths of the Jewish people living in the Netherlands were murdered in the Nazi Holocaust during World War II.

Corrie and her family did not stand by watching this happen without acting. They soon became part of the Dutch underground resistance and hid Jewish people in their home. It’s estimated that they helped 800 Jewish people escape.

Eventually Casper, Corrie, Betsie and other family members were betrayed to the Gestapo and taken to the camps. Casper, 84, died in the Scheveningen prison.

Corrie and Betsie were together in Ravensbruck concentration camp. Betsie died on December 16, 1944. Just days before her death she told Corrie, “There is no pit so deep that He is not deeper still. They will listen to us, Corrie, because we have been here.”

Twelve days later Corrie was released from Ravensbruck. A week later all the women in her age group were murdered.

How did this happen? Corrie says that her name mysteriously moved from the death list to the freedom list. It was a clerical error, but Corrie knew that it could only be the Lord who made that change.

Through the kindness of a rich woman, Corrie opened up a home for those who survived the camps. I read once that Corrie said the people who were able to forgive those who were so cruel to them, were the ones who eventually left the home and moved on with their lives. The ones who couldn’t forgive, didn’t get better.

Later, at age 53, Corrie became a “tramp” for the Lord, spreading the Gospel all over the world. She traveled to more than 60 countries for 33 years. She shared God’s hope and love with many. She often said that “You can never learn that Christ is all you need, until Christ is all you have.”

Corrie also talked about forgiveness.

She was speaking in a church in Munich. Afterward, a man made his way to her. She remembered him. He was an S.S. man who stood guard at the shower door at Ravenbruck’s processing center. A flashback came to Corrie. The mocking men. The humiliation. Her sister Betsie’s face.

The former guard reached out to shake her hand. Corrie writes, “He came up to me as the church was emptying, beaming and bowing. ‘How grateful I am for your message, Fraulein.’ He said, ‘To think that, as you say, He has washed my sins away!’ He thrust his hand out to shake mine. And I who so often preached … the need to forgive, kept my hand at my side.”

The first time I read these words so many years ago, I thought to myself, “Well, of course you can’t forgive a man like that.” I was wrong.

Corrie writes, “Even as the angry, vengeful thoughts boiled through me, I saw the sin of them. Jesus Christ had died for this man; was I going to ask for more? Lord Jesus, I prayed. Forgive me and help me to forgive him.” Still, Corrie couldn’t raise her hand. She prayed another silent prayer, asking Jesus to give her His forgiveness.

Then something amazing happened.

Corrie writes, “As I took his hand the most incredible thing happened. From my shoulder along my arm and through my hand a current seemed to pass from me to him, while into my heart sprang a love for this stranger that almost overwhelmed me. And so I discovered that it is not on our goodness that the world’s healing hinges, but on His. When He tells us to love our enemies, He gives, along with the command, the love itself.”

The Lord not only commands us to love our enemies, He also supplies the love. We simply have to ask. It sounds so simple, but it’s life changing. It can change the world.

Are you holding onto unforgiveness? Are you unable to forgive yourself or others who’ve harmed you? Does bitterness grow inside you? Maybe you feel justified in your unforgiveness. Corrie was surely justified in hers. And yet, she knew it was a sin to harbor it.

“For if you forgive men when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins” (Matthew 6:14-15).

Knowing that she couldn’t forgive on her own, she asked the Lord to help her. He did. She not only forgave her former jailer, the Lord gave her a great love for him.

Let go of unforgiveness, of hatred, of bitterness today. Ask the Lord to remove it from you. He will.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

