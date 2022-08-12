YODER: Back to school

You can’t go into a store right now without seeing aisles of Back to School items. Neatly stacked three-ringed notebooks with crisp pages, eagerly hoping for someone to open them for the first time. Brand new number two pencils with pink erasers waiting for someone to make a point with their sharp point. Bottles of glue lined up as if they’re backstage in a fashion show awaiting their entrance.

Fresh-smelling crayons are neatly organized in their boxes anticipating small hands creating new worlds, or at least a tree or a bird. I wonder if any older students secretly keep a well-used box of crayons from their younger years. Do they remember some of their pictures? Did any end up on the place of honor, the refrigerator?

Teachers are organizing and decorating their classrooms. Many are already done. I’ve seen wonderful photos of smiling teachers posing in their brightly decorated rooms. Their eyes are filled with hope in anticipation for another new school year. If I didn’t know better, some of them look like eager students instead of teachers. I hope they never lose that.

Parents are checking their lists of needed school supplies. It’s a busy time. Finish out summer, prepare for fall. Some families are taking last minute vacations, planning to arrive back in town a day or two before that first school bell rings. In less than two weeks a new school season will begin.

Growing up, each day of summer vacation seemed like an entire summer. The days were endless, filled with exploration and freedom. The boundaries, there are always boundaries, were our own neighborhood and our own imaginations. Both seemed endless.

And yet, by the time a new school year was beginning, I was ready to go back. There was the excitement of seeing friends I hadn’t seen all summer. Of having a new teacher. Of starting a fresh new year and learning new things.

Life has changed since way back then. Getting caught chewing gum in school was a big offense. Only the most rebellious or the bravest tried to get by with that.

Technology has, of course, grown exponentially. I’ll always remember the day years ago when I saw a little two-year-old expertly flipping through her grandpa‘s cell phone, looking at the pictures. I was amazed at her proficiency.

Back in the day, everyone I knew had both a mother and a father. It was easy to assume that was just the way a family was. An only child was very rare.

I never felt unsafe in school, even when I was up in the air on the big teeter totter. I just held on until the other person let me down.

There was the time when a friend and I were going to teeter totter. I got on, but before she could, a big boy pushed her out of the way and jumped onto the seat. He kept me up in the air for a long time. He had this look on his face that he wasn’t going to let me down. At least not in this lifetime. Fortunately, my teacher saw what was happening. She was very stern with that big boy. Under her direction, he very gently let me down. As I was getting off the teeter totter, he was being led by his ear to the principal’s office.

Some things never change. Good teachers love their students and only want the best for them. Parents hope that their children will do well in school so that they will have a good life. A day is still 24 hours long. God is still on the throne.

Prayer still exists in school. It may not be said out loud, but a silent prayer is still a prayer. When a teacher asks the Lord to help him or her to make the lesson clear to a student who’s struggling, that’s prayer. When a child prays for a miracle on the test, that’s prayer. When the teacher sees a child who no one befriends and asks Jesus to intervene in their life and give them a friend, that’s prayer.

As the students go back to school, let’s all go back, too. Back to Jesus, the author and perfector of our faith. Let’s commit to pray for our teachers. That they will teach with honesty and truth. That they will know the Lord of all creation and follow Him.

Let’s pray especially for the children. Pray that the Lord will lead and guide them all the days of their lives. If they don’t know the Lord, may the Holy Spirit draw them close for now and for eternity.

Let’s pray for strong families who put their trust in the Lord. Let’s pray that the parents are in good marriages. And if they’re not, may the Lord heal their marriage. Let’s pray that their faith is healthy and strong. That they walk with the Lord and model their faith to their children in all that they say, and think, and do.

Let’s pray for the Lord to heal our families, our country, and our world. Let’s pray.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7).

It’s time to go back to school and back to Jesus.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.