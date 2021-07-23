YODER: Be ever green, keep growing, don’t give up

The evergreen tree in my yard needed trimming. Branches were growing in places they shouldn’t grow. And there were some areas that were no longer green. It was as if the growing wild led to places that were no longer growing. The overgrowth was stealing the light from them.
We live in a culture that tells us that we can have it all and we can have it all at once. No need to wait. Grab it all while the grabbing is good. Pursue all our dreams now. Like wild branches growing every way and any way they want, we have no boundaries. No obstacles. No self-control.
Sacrifice is no longer a good word. After all, it’s all about me. How I live my life is my choice, no matter how it affects others. I can have my cake, eat it, too, and have more cake. But always thinking of only ourselves is as bad for us as a steady diet of cake. Too many sweets harms our health just like self-centeredness harms our soul.
We really can’t have it all. We need to make choices. There are just so many hours in each day. Everyone is given the same number. They are fresh every morning. How we spend our time and our energy shows what we value most and who we value most.
“Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil. Therefore, do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is” (Ephesians 5:15-17).
I don’t know this tree well. I’m not even sure what type of evergreen it is. Tall and slender, yet sturdy, I call him Aaron. Even with branches growing wherever they want, he’s a handsome tree with a dignity all his own.
After studying Aaron for a while, I buy a small folding hand saw. I push an orange button and the blade unfolds. I begin trimming some small branches at the bottom. It’s interesting that the more I cut away the more that needs cutting away. It’s as if each step I take leads to the next step.
The same is true in life. If I choose unwisely, the next step I take is unwise. Been there, done that, and did not write a book about it. But as I walk with the Lord, the more I walk with Him. As I wait for Him to show me the path to take, He shows me a step. One step leads to another and another. The steps I take make up a road. I don’t see the end of the road, but sometimes I see around the bend. There are many bends. There are many hills. There are many valleys.
It hasn’t been an easy road. Sometimes the road’s clear and spring’s everywhere. Sometimes the fog rolls in and I have no idea where I am or where I’m going. I’m praying with each step I take.
Whether my step is sure or hesitant or fearful, each step leads me to the Lord. Even when I’ve tried to circumvent His will, I always end up back on the road with Him. I’m eternally thankful. It says more about Him than about me. He gently nudges me and I return to the path He has for me. Thankfully, His mercies are new every morning. “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:22-23).
There are areas of our lives that the Lord, in His love and mercy, cuts away. He’s trimmed me and removed some of my branches that don’t produce fruit.
My theme verse this year is: “The unfolding of your word gives light; it gives understanding to the simple” (Psalm 119:130). I find the truth in the Bible. It directs my steps because it is the inspired word of God. “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for instruction, for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
As I cut away Aaron’s branches, I find more dead branches. One dead branch points to another. It’s hard work, but worth it. Not only does Aaron the evergreen look better, the cutting away causes something else to happen. Suddenly, there’s change all around me. The light that’s been blocked by the dead branches shines through the remaining healthy ones.
It’s true in our lives, too. We’re born into the darkness of sin. It can easily become overgrown in our lives, blocking out the Light. The Good News is that we don’t have to live in darkness. Many people wrongly believe that they are too far gone to be forgiven. That’s a lie. The truth is that “if we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all wickedness” (1 John 1:9).
“But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin” (1 John 1:7).
Be ever green. Keep growing. Don’t give up. Follow the Light of the world, Jesus Christ. “When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life’” (John 8:12).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.