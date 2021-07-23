YODER: Be ever green, keep growing, don’t give up

I don’t know this tree well. I’m not even sure what type of evergreen it is. Tall and slender, yet sturdy, I call him Aaron. Even with branches growing wherever they want, he’s a handsome tree with a dignity all his own.

After studying Aaron for a while, I buy a small folding hand saw. I push an orange button and the blade unfolds. I begin trimming some small branches at the bottom. It’s interesting that the more I cut away the more that needs cutting away. It’s as if each step I take leads to the next step.

The same is true in life. If I choose unwisely, the next step I take is unwise. Been there, done that, and did not write a book about it. But as I walk with the Lord, the more I walk with Him. As I wait for Him to show me the path to take, He shows me a step. One step leads to another and another. The steps I take make up a road. I don’t see the end of the road, but sometimes I see around the bend. There are many bends. There are many hills. There are many valleys.

It hasn’t been an easy road. Sometimes the road’s clear and spring’s everywhere. Sometimes the fog rolls in and I have no idea where I am or where I’m going. I’m praying with each step I take.