YODER: Bitter Fruit

She lives a life of bitterness. Everything she thinks, does, and says is like biting into 100 lemons at once, puckering her lips, her brain, and her heart.

She has reasons for her bitterness, but she nurtures them as if she’s growing the most important crop in the world. She tramples the grapes herself, bottling their juice and watching them age like fine wine.

As she ages, she drinks her bitterness with finesse that only comes from practice and passion. She’s developed a taste for bitterness. She never gets enough. In fact, she’s constantly searching for more bitter grapes to add to her ever-growing vineyard.

People who visit her vineyard soon realize two things. The first thing they know is that it’s filled with the biggest, meanest, most frightening thorns they’ve ever seen. In fact, the painful thorns reach out, trying to draw others in. Consequently, visitors can’t leave fast enough. Eventually, no one approaches the woman. And that’s just fine with her. More bitter grapes for her vineyard.

The woman’s stooped over because just like a shade tree facing the ground, she’s growing more and more into herself. Sadly, there’s no light inside this woman. It was pruned away long ago. She was the one who held the shears. She didn’t know what she was doing. They never do. Those who cut away the best part of themselves. The part that holds the light. His light.

“When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life’” (John 8:12).

The second thing people realize is that this woman’s vineyard doesn’t have real fruit. Her bitter grapes don’t grow from the sunlight. They grow from the darkness within her, which grows at an alarming rate.

Bitter grapes aren’t the kind of fruit that she can share with anyone. She’s tried, many times. But the only ones who like her fruit have bushels of their own bitter grapes.

Yes, there are others like her. Unfortunately, too many. But they have their own vineyards and they don’t want to join anyone else’s. So they all live in bitter isolation, protecting dead fruit from imagined thieves, not realizing that what they have no one else wants. In fact, bitter fruit repels those who know what real fruit is.

So they’re all alone. Left to eat their bitter fruit, resulting from their own rebellious decisions they make without any regard to what the Lord tells them.

“They rejected my advice and paid no attention when I corrected them. Therefore, they must eat the bitter fruit of living their own way, choking on their own schemes. For simpletons turn away from me — to death. Fools are destroyed by their own complacency” (Proverbs 1:30-32).

Eventually, infestation takes over the woman’s vineyard. Destruction and decay surround her. Feeling unwell, she no longer denies the truth. Her vineyard of bitter fruit is destroying her.

In the midst of her bleak darkness, believing that there’s no hope for her, a shard of light breaks through. It’s a small ray of hope at first, but it grows faster than the bitterness.

“I am the vine, you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart for me you can do nothing” (John 15:5).

It begins as another ordinary day as she once again goes through her bitter litany of all the wrongs in her life. As she’s reciting reasons for her bitterness, her recitation takes on a familiar cadence. And she remembers a similar rhythm from long, long ago, as a child growing up in Sunday School.

A little melody and long-ago words pop into her mind. “Jesus loves me this I know, for the Bible tells me so. Little ones to him belong; they are weak, but he is strong.”

“I am weak,” she thinks to herself. So weak she can barely function in this life any longer. The weight of bitter fruit weighs her down like a Millstone around her neck. Slowly she realizes something else. There is no real fruit in her life because there is no true vine. Like so many in this world, she thinks that she is the vine. She stubbornly believes that she’s the center of her universe. That life revolves around her.

“But I am weak,” she thinks to herself. “I am a sinner.” As she says it she knows it’s true. She’s a sinner. There’s no hope for her. But then she remembers another verse from the song: “Jesus loves me he who died, Heaven’s Gate to open wide. He will wash away my sin, let his little child come in.”

“Lord, I want to come in,” she prays, as light breaks through her vineyard and the darkness recedes. “I know that I am a sinner. Please forgive my sins. Thank you that the grave is empty and that you are alive! You are the vine and I am the branches. Help me to live my life for you!”

After she prays, the woman’s fruit turns from bitter to sweet. And she lives a life honoring the Lord. Those who visit her vineyard now often hear her singing: “Yes, Jesus loves me! Yes, Jesus loves me! Yes, Jesus loves me! The Bible tells me so.”

Her bitterness is gone, replaced by God’s peace. “But all who listen to me will live in peace, untroubled by fear of harm” (Proverbs 1:33).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

