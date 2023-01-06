YODER: Breaking Chains

It’s a unique sound. If you’ve never heard it, you don’t recognize it. But once you hear it, you never forget it. It becomes an uninvited memory that takes up residence in your very soul, patiently waiting until the first familiar note is heard again. Then the memory returns like an electric jolt.

It goes against every hope and every dream we hold not only for ourselves, but also for those we love. The sound of shackles. Confined. Restrained. Imprisoned. It’s the sound of the chains dragging on the floor that you never forget.

I’ve heard this sound once in my life. A man who committed a horrific crime was walking toward me handcuffed and with shackled feet. His walk was a forced shuffle, not the walk of a free man. On his way to life in prison, I was assigned to take his photo. Even though that was decades ago, I can still see his hateful expression and feel the presence of evil. He spoke to me. I no longer remember his terrible words. I thank the Lord for that.

Some people deserve to be in prison. They are just too dangerous to be free. But there are many types of jail cells. Some have hidden bars and missing locks. Yet they imprison people just the same.

And there are invisible chains in life. Zacchaeus in Luke 19:1-10 is the chief tax collector in Jericho. Very wealthy, his fellow Jews hate him because he works for the Roman government and he steals from his own people. That’s pretty low. Yet, he’s curious about this Jesus who’s coming to town.

A short man, Zacchaeus can’t see over the crowd. And I imagine that no one makes room for him. So he goes farther down the road and climbs a tree, thinking that Jesus will come his way.

Jesus does come near the tree. He looks up and says, “Zacchaeus! Quick, come down! I must be a guest in your home today” (Luke 19:5). It doesn’t say this in the Bible, but I hear the sound of chains shaking, loosening.

I also hear Zacchaeus laughing with joy as he tells Jesus that he’ll give half his wealth to the poor and repay those he’s cheated. And not just the amount he took, but four times that amount. He’s either crazy or he’s filled with such love, God‘s love, that he’s transformed. Those chains of sin he was wearing? Gone. Zacchaeus doesn’t remove them himself. That’s impossible. Only the Son of the Living God can do that. Zacchaeus has found true freedom by following Jesus Christ. He steps out of his jail cell and he walks with the Lord.

It’s understandable that the people in the crowd don’t like Jesus going to Zacchaeus’ house. “‘He has gone to be the guest of a notorious sinner,’ they grumbled” (Luke 19:7). But maybe their own chains are preventing them from seeing the truth. Jesus came to save sinners. He came to break chains. To set the captives free! “For the Son of Man came to seek and save those who are lost” (Luke 19:10).

There are other times when the sounds of shackles have been present. Jesus came to earth to save us from our sins. At that moment of birth, humanity’s chains of sin that were choking the eternal life out of us started shaking. When Satan heard the sound, I imagine that he stopped what he was doing and let out a sound more like a mortally wounded animal than a once-beautiful angel.

With the cry of the baby came the tormented cry of Satan.

In the wilderness, Satan tempted Jesus just as he tempted Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. But Jesus, although he was hungry, thirsty and tired after being in the wilderness for 40 days, refused to sin. Humanity’s chains shook that day, too. They shook with hope.

Whenever Jesus healed the sick, brought hope to the lost, showed God’s love to others, those chains rattled. Some of them flew off the enslaved. When Jesus died on the cross, chains were shaking everywhere. Satan must’ve been in an uproar at the deafening sound. It’s hard to imagine how berserk he went when the Lord rose from the dead.

But Satan is still working in our world today.

There are those who deny that Jesus is the Son of God. They say that He’s just a nice guy. There are others who say maybe He is God, but He doesn’t do much. They deny the power of the cross. “He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed” (1 Peter 2:24).

Others believe in Him but don’t believe in the resurrection. Still others believe Jesus is the Son of God, that He died on the cross and on the third day rose from the dead, but they don’t believe that one day He’s coming in the clouds to take His church home. We can be certain of the truth because the Lord gave us the Bible.

How did Jesus fight Satan in the wilderness? The Word of God used the Word of God, Scripture, to reveal the truth and turn away from sin. Read the Bible. Pray and ask the Lord to show us what imprisons us. Repent. Praise the Lord. And hear the sounds of chains breaking. It’s the most beautiful sound we’ll ever hear until we hear those words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.