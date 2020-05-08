YODER: Celebrate mothers, others who make difference in your lives

Unfortunately, not everyone is blessed with a good mom. Not everyone has idyllic, greeting-card-commercial-like memories of their mom. If that’s you, I’m sorry. I wish that life could have been different for you. Don’t blame yourself. It’s not your fault.

Everyone deserves one good mom, but not everyone gets one. When sin entered the world in the Garden of Eden, everything changed. Paradise was lost, at least here on earth. Adam and Eve had to leave the garden. Sin left with them and followed them all the days of their lives.

But even then in the book of Genesis, while Adam and Eve were still in the Garden of Eden, God the Father was devising a way for us to be saved from our sins. Through the mediator, God’s only Son, Jesus Christ.

If you didn’t have a good mom, I pray that in your life’s journey that you have met people who have filled that loving role for you. We can’t turn back the hands of time, but we can offer a hand to others who are hurting, who feel like they’ve missed out by not having a good mom.

I’ve known people who grew up with less than wonderful moms. And yet, they broke the mold. They stepped out of their own upbringing and brought up wonderful children of their own who have no idea what their own moms went through.