YODER: Celebrate mothers, others who make difference in your lives

We’re living in uncertain times. The veil of security and life continuing as it’s always been has been pulled away. It’s not life as usual. We read about the COVID-19 pandemic and all who are affected by it. If we don’t personally know someone who’s lost their job, been furloughed, is sick, or has died, then we know of someone. For those who love them, they’re much more than a someone. They’re a loved one.
It reminds us to be thankful for the loved ones in our lives. To not take them for granted. To celebrate them every single day, not just on special days. Mother’s Day is this weekend. In the midst of all that’s going on, it’s easy to forget this special day. It’s the day that we honor that special person we call “Mom.”
That one person who is our personal cheerleader. Who loves us with an unconditional love. Who will get down on the floor and play games that she doesn’t like and even make silly faces while doing it. She stays up with us all night when we’re sick. She goes to endless school events. She’s the one who cleans our skinned knees and kisses the pain away.
Maybe your mom didn’t give birth to you, but she’s definitely your mom. Maybe your mom looks like your dad. Or maybe she’s also your grandma or a neighbor or a friend’s mom. Maybe she’s an aunt, a teacher, a grandpa, or an older sister. Moms come in all shapes and sizes. There’s not one cookie cutter used for moms. Each one is unique.
Unfortunately, not everyone is blessed with a good mom. Not everyone has idyllic, greeting-card-commercial-like memories of their mom. If that’s you, I’m sorry. I wish that life could have been different for you. Don’t blame yourself. It’s not your fault.
Everyone deserves one good mom, but not everyone gets one. When sin entered the world in the Garden of Eden, everything changed. Paradise was lost, at least here on earth. Adam and Eve had to leave the garden. Sin left with them and followed them all the days of their lives.
But even then in the book of Genesis, while Adam and Eve were still in the Garden of Eden, God the Father was devising a way for us to be saved from our sins. Through the mediator, God’s only Son, Jesus Christ.
If you didn’t have a good mom, I pray that in your life’s journey that you have met people who have filled that loving role for you. We can’t turn back the hands of time, but we can offer a hand to others who are hurting, who feel like they’ve missed out by not having a good mom.
I’ve known people who grew up with less than wonderful moms. And yet, they broke the mold. They stepped out of their own upbringing and brought up wonderful children of their own who have no idea what their own moms went through.
There are no perfect moms, but I’m blessed with a wonderful mom. I’m thankful that of all the moms out there, the Lord gave me my mom. I’m also eternally thankful that she brought me up in faith. We went to church and Sunday School every week. It was simply a part of our lives. I’m thankful that my parents lived a good life by example. I’m most thankful that I know that when our time on this earth is gone, my mom and I will spend eternity together in heaven.
Sin is our heritage here on earth, but it doesn’t have to define us. We are all born into sin, but we can be forgiven for our sins. And we can be assured of where we spend eternity.
Yes, we live in uncertain times. And yes, the veil that hid that from us has been removed with this pandemic. Thankfully, another veil has also been removed. It’s the veil in the temple that ripped from top to bottom as Jesus breathed his last breath on the cross. The veil that separated man from God was destroyed. No longer must we have a high priest who goes into the Holy of Holies for us. We now have direct access to God the Father Himself through the blood of Jesus Christ.
On the third day, Jesus rose from the dead. He’s alive! A pandemic doesn’t affect Him. Even death couldn’t keep Him. The best news of all is that for those of us who believe in Jesus, we already have eternal life.
“Most assuredly, I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me has everlasting life, and shall not come into judgment but has passed from death unto life” (John 5:24).
Make sure today that you know where you’ll spend eternity. It’s the best Mother’s Day Gift, the best gift of all! Happy Mother’s Day!
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
