YODER: Cherish the time you have with friends, family

“LORD, what is man, that You take knowledge of him? Or the son of man that you are mindful of him? Man is like a breath; his days are like a passing shadow” (Psalm 144:3-4).
When I was young, summer vacation seemed to stretch out into eternity. Each day was like a year filled with possibilities. It was easy living in the moment with no cares about tomorrow.
Strangely, I don’t remember the rainy days. The forecast was always abundant sunshine with buzzing insects, singing birds and the sound of a barking dog somewhere in the faint distance. There was exploring to be done and an entire summer in which to do it.
The alley that ran the length of our yard and beyond probably seemed like any old alley to everyone else. Yet, I always managed to find something interesting there. An unusual rock that I was convinced came from the moon. An insect I knew had to be unique to my alley. Of all the alleys in the world, he only lived in mine. A stray dog in need of petting. Or simply something out of my imagination, which filled up the summer with endless stories.
My stories always had happy endings. I realize now how blessed I am that they did.
A good friend of mine says that I have a tendency to silver-line everything. “There you go, silver-lining it again.” It’s true that I usually see the positive possibilities in everything first. I am more than the glass is half full type of person, at times I see it overflowing. But it does not come from naiveté.
In fact, the opposite is true. I know life is fleeting. I’ve learned that the hard way. It’s easy to believe that we’ll always have another season with someone we love. Another year. Another day. Another minute. But it’s simply not true. Our time on earth is limited and only God knows when we will take our last breath.
Many people I love are gone from this earth. I wish I had more time with each one. But I’m also thankful that they were part of my life. I’m thankful for the love we shared. For the lessons they taught me. Most of the time, I didn’t realize what I’d learned until they were gone.
A few days before my husband, Mel, died I looked across the breakfast table at him. I thought to myself, “We are so ridiculously happy. I better cherish this time.” I believe that the Holy Spirit gave me the realization that our time together was coming to an end. I did cherish our time together. I’m so thankful for that.
It has taught me to cherish the time I have left on this earth. And to cherish the people I’m around. Not just my family and friends, but others, too. I know that the Lord puts people in our paths for a reason. I’ve met someone once and have never forgotten them because in that moment the Lord connected us for such a time as this.
That’s what two friends of mine said to me before I married Mel. “God has called you two to be together for such a time as this. And He is right in the middle of your marriage. You are to learn something from Melvin and then God is going to call you to something different. Something harder.”
They unknowingly said the exact same words to me at different times. It was the same message that I myself received from the Lord.
I’m still unpacking what I’ve learned from Mel. I know that prayer is important, but living with a prayer warrior changed me. I no longer simply know that God hears my prayers, I know that He will act on them in His timing. His timing is never early. It’s never late. It’s always right on time.
I know that on the day of our car accident, the Lord saved my life because it was not my time to go. And it was Mel’s time. A little while before the accident I said to Mel, “If God calls you home, will you tell Him that you need more time with me?”
Mel had the strangest look on his face. He’d never lie to me, even to reassure me. He simply said, “I’ll try.” But in those two words, I knew that if it was his time to leave this earth, he would go with the Lord. As he should.
I believe that the Lord still has work for me to do on this earth until He calls me home. My daily prayer has become, “Lord, thank you for saving my life. Don’t let me waste any of the time that I have left on this earth. Direct my steps.”
I not only pray that, I expect Him to do just that. To lead me and to guide me. “Make me know Your ways, O LORD; teach me Your paths. Lead me in Your truth and teach me, for you are the God of my salvation; for you I wait all the day” (Psalm 25:4-5).
When my time on earth is over, I know that I’ll experience the ultimate happy ending. And I know that my story will not end, but will begin in a new and wonderful setting with people I love and with the Savior I gave my heart and my life to long ago. That’s not silver-lining it. That’s the truth.
“So teach us to number our days so that we may get a heart of wisdom” (Psalm 90:12).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.