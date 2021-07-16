YODER: Cherish the time you have with friends, family

In fact, the opposite is true. I know life is fleeting. I’ve learned that the hard way. It’s easy to believe that we’ll always have another season with someone we love. Another year. Another day. Another minute. But it’s simply not true. Our time on earth is limited and only God knows when we will take our last breath.

Many people I love are gone from this earth. I wish I had more time with each one. But I’m also thankful that they were part of my life. I’m thankful for the love we shared. For the lessons they taught me. Most of the time, I didn’t realize what I’d learned until they were gone.

A few days before my husband, Mel, died I looked across the breakfast table at him. I thought to myself, “We are so ridiculously happy. I better cherish this time.” I believe that the Holy Spirit gave me the realization that our time together was coming to an end. I did cherish our time together. I’m so thankful for that.

It has taught me to cherish the time I have left on this earth. And to cherish the people I’m around. Not just my family and friends, but others, too. I know that the Lord puts people in our paths for a reason. I’ve met someone once and have never forgotten them because in that moment the Lord connected us for such a time as this.