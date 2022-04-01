YODER: Choose today

“Lord, remind me how brief my time on earth will be. Remind me that my days are numbered – how fleeting my life is” (Psalm 39:4).

When someone we love dies we often say that they are “taken from us.” We don’t let them go; they are ripped from our presence. A traditional Biblical sign of grief is ripping one’s clothes. It’s an outward sign that someone we love has been ripped away from us. Just like the piece of clothing will never be the same, we too are changed.

Death is personal. It affects the lives of those who are still living. We can have a good life without our loved one, but it’s a different life than we anticipated. The pain of loss never entirely leaves, but it evolves. God can bring good from our pain, if we let Him.

Three years after my husband Dave died, light broke through the darkness of my grief in the form of a dream. I’m standing inside a log cabin. A desk sits near a large window facing the lake. “This is perfect,” I tell the realtor.

Suddenly, I’m standing across the road. Dave’s standing next to me. I tell him that I found the cabin we planned to move into when we retired. We walk to the front door, but it’s locked. “We can look in the window,” I say. But there’s stuff piled up high, blocking our view.

I wake up. For just a second, I’m incredibly sad. But then the Holy Spirit says, “That was your dream with Dave. That dream is gone. But I have a new dream for you.”

The Lord’s peace covers me and I know it’s true. The Lord not only has plans for my life, but plans that will bring me joy and purpose. Dave’s been gone almost 13 years and this is still true.

Another phrase we say about a loved one’s death is that they were “taken too soon.” We’re never ready to let someone we love go. I remember saying to the Lord after Dave died, “But we had plans.” As if that alone could keep him on this earth longer.

I think of Dave every year on his birthday, and other times, too, of course. I can see him with his nose in a book, doing yardwork, debating politics with me, and laughing at one of my stupid jokes. I can easily see him with our son, Ethan. Such a good father, I know they’d be best friends now.

We may think we’re prepared for a loved one’s death, especially if there’s a journey involved and they’re not suddenly gone. But we’re not. Dave’s nurse talked to me a couple of days before he died. She was upset because the doctors thought that I wasn’t facing the reality that he was dying. I knew that Dave’s time was short, but I was cherishing each moment we had. I wasn’t thinking about his death. I knew there would be plenty of time for that later. I was living life with him while he was still here.

That’s one thing I’ve learned. Our lives are fleeting. “Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes” (James 4:14).

We need to tell the people we love that we love them now. It’s easy to think there will be more time to say the things we want to say. More time to forgive someone who’s hurt us. To ask for forgiveness. To repair broken relationships. To ask the Lord to be the Lord of our lives. But our time with those we love and our time on earth isn’t eternal. But where we go afterwards is. Choose wisely. Choose today.

Joshua, the one who became leader after Moses, gathers the people of Israel together at Shechem. He recounts all that the Lord has done for them. How he called them, led them, delivered them, been faithful to them even when they were not faithful back. He tells them: “So fear the Lord and serve Him wholeheartedly. Put away forever the idols your ancestors worshiped when they lived beyond the Euphrates River and in Egypt. Serve the Lord alone” (Joshua 24:14).

As a spiritual leader, Joshua lays out two paths the Israelites can take. One is serving the One true God. The other is serving idols. “But if you refuse to serve the Lord, then choose today whom you will serve... But as for me and my family, we will serve the LORD” (Joshua 24:15).

May we cherish the people we love today and may they know it. Even more importantly, may we choose today whom we serve. Let’s reject our idols who have no power over life or death. Instead, let’s choose to follow and serve the only true God. God the Father, creator of heaven and earth. Jesus Christ, His only Son and the Savior of the world. And the Holy Spirit who lives inside all born-again believers.

Before he is no longer their leader, Moses tells the Israelites to choose life. “Today I have given you the choice between life and death, between blessings and curses. Oh, that you would choose life, so that you and your descendants might live!” (Deuteronomy 31:19).

Don’t think that by not choosing, you will somehow slip into heaven. Not choosing is choosing and it’s not God you’re choosing. Choose well. Choose today. Choose life.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0