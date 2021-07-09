YODER: Christmas story worth telling, even in July

They truly are precious in his sight. “Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these’” (Matthew 19:14). We need to have the trusting faith of a child. And we need to pass on our faith to them.

There’s a manger or animal trough used as Jesus’ bed, which is interesting when you stop and think about it. The nourishment animals need to survive and thrive is in that manger. Jesus, the very Bread of Life, is our nourishment, too. “Then Jesus declared, ‘I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty’” (John 6:35).

We can physically live without him, but not spiritually. “For the wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23a).

The Hebrew word Bethlehem means House of Bread. And the shepherds watching the flocks of sheep around Bethlehem were watching lambs that could eventually be the sacrificial lambs for the temple. A lamb had to be perfect and without blemish. It also had to be a year old. If it met all the qualifications, it was taken into Jerusalem to be sacrificed.