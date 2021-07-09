YODER: Christmas story worth telling, even in July

Christmas in July. It’s a marketing tool, of course. A way of selling merchandise for the biggest shopping season of the year. As I’m discovering, there are Christmas movies in July as well. They are wholesome with happy endings.
But the best Christmas story is the story of Jesus. It’s not made up. It’s a true story written on the hearts of all believers.
Jesus’ birth is foretold in the Old Testament many times. It’s not only mentioned as a fact, it’s the hope that believers cling to in a dark world. “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned” (Isaiah 9:2).
Our Messiah will be born of a virgin in Bethlehem. He will come from the line of Abraham. He will be heir to David’s throne. He will be called Immanuel. God is with us.
Jesus’ birth is outlined in the New Testament. The Christmas season is about the star, the angels, the shepherds and no room at the inn. Sunday School programs recount this year after year. Beautiful Christmas carols are sung with great enthusiasm and charm.
My favorite Christmas memories are children dressed in plaid bathrobes portraying the shepherds. There are angels with tilted halos and little sheep, too. I never tire of these programs. I imagine the Lord watching every one with great love and appreciation that his story is being recounted once again through the hearts of little ones who are learning the truth.
They truly are precious in his sight. “Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these’” (Matthew 19:14). We need to have the trusting faith of a child. And we need to pass on our faith to them.
There’s a manger or animal trough used as Jesus’ bed, which is interesting when you stop and think about it. The nourishment animals need to survive and thrive is in that manger. Jesus, the very Bread of Life, is our nourishment, too. “Then Jesus declared, ‘I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty’” (John 6:35).
We can physically live without him, but not spiritually. “For the wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23a).
The Hebrew word Bethlehem means House of Bread. And the shepherds watching the flocks of sheep around Bethlehem were watching lambs that could eventually be the sacrificial lambs for the temple. A lamb had to be perfect and without blemish. It also had to be a year old. If it met all the qualifications, it was taken into Jerusalem to be sacrificed.
Jesus, born in Bethlehem, is our perfect sacrificial lamb foretold in the Old Testament. “For unto us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6).
John the Baptist knew who Jesus was. “The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, ‘Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world’” (John 1:29).
His humble birth is the fulfillment of prophecy. He came to bind up the brokenhearted. He came to give the lost life. Without him in our lives, we are spiritually dead. We need to feed on his word to truly live.
He’ll spend a season in Egypt. Children will be massacred at his birth place.
After the wise men follow the star and give gifts to Jesus, step-dad Joseph is warned in a dream to take his wife Mary and Jesus and flee to Egypt. He listens. They live there until King Herod dies and it’s safe to return to their homeland.
We hear about Jesus again when he stays behind at the temple in Jerusalem. He’d traveled with his parents and others for the Festival of the Passover. He’s 12 years old. He listens to the teachers and asks them questions. They’re amazed at his understanding. Meanwhile, his parents realize that he’s missing. They search for him and eventually they find him in the temple.
“When his parents saw him, they were astonished. His mother said to him, ‘Son, why have you treated us like this? Your father and I have been anxiously searching for you’” (Luke 2:48).
Jesus answers his mother. “‘Why were you searching for me?’ he asked. ‘Didn’t you know I had to be in my Father’s house?’” (Luke 2:49). Even then, Jesus knew where he belonged.
It’s amazing what Jesus did in a short amount of time. The people he touched. The miracles he performed. The hearts he changed forever. People living empty lives were transformed. They turned around 180 degrees and began new lives.
Jesus’ ministry lasted more than three years. Like him, it’s eternal. Like him, it’s alive and ongoing. We each have the decision whether we will live empty lives without him by simply going through the motions of life, or choose to take a step of faith and surrender our lives to him.
“But the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 6:23b). That’s the best Christmas gift of all, whether we receive it in December, in July, or any day of the year.
