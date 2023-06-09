YODER: The Path

I was always the last one chosen for a team during neighborhood baseball when I was growing up. Yet, I remained hopeful that I’d get chosen before someone said, with great sacrifice, “Oh, I’ll take her.”

That never happened, but I was glad I got to play. Although “play” for me had a different definition than for the rest of the players who were mainly my brothers and other neighborhood boys. They hit hard, ran fast, and easily caught fly balls. I was the tag-a-long little sister who had the heart of a lion and the execution of a small toad. Even though I was outmatched in every way, I was still part of a team. That was important to me.

My position was always the outfield; maybe even past it. On the rare occasion when a ball came my way, someone else got it first. That’s okay. I tried really hard and I never gave up the hope that someday I’d be better.

At home, my brothers worked with me on my throwing. We played catch in our backyard. I did improve, even though I didn’t get the chance to throw in a real game until I was on a rag-tag girls softball team. I was the catcher because I alone could throw the ball from home plate to second base. I had the best arm on my team. That tells you everything you need to know about our team. We won one game in two years. And yet, we were a team.

There was always a good crop of dandelions growing in the neighborhood outfield and also in the far reaches of my childhood. A place where others may not notice you, but you notice everything. I watched the dandelions grow tall and bloom into a beautiful yellow. Sometimes when the sun rested on the flowers, they shined so brightly they seemed almost heavenly. Eventually, I discovered that they’re weeds. It taught me a great lesson. Sometimes the weeds in our lives have a beauty that others overlook.

King David was like that when he was a boy. In 1 Samuel 16:1-13, the prophet, Samuel, is looking for God’s anointed to replace King Saul. Saul was handsome and tall, so the people liked him. He looked like a king, but he didn’t have the character God wanted in a leader. God rejected Saul because he wouldn’t obey Him.

Samuel went to Bethlehem per God’s instructions to find a man named Jesse because the Lord had picked one of his sons to be king. Samuel looked at Eliab and thought that he must be the one. “But the LORD said to Samuel, ‘Don’t judge by his appearance or height, for I have rejected him. The LORD doesn’t see things the way you see them. People judge by outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart’” (1 Samuel 16:7).

Samuel continued looking at each son, waiting for the Lord to tell him this was the one. But none were chosen. In verse 11 Samuel asks, “Are these all the sons you have?” Jesse replies, “There is still the youngest, but he’s out in the field watching the sheep and the goats.” Samuel tells him to send for him. When David comes the LORD says, “This is the one; anoint him.”

David, the youngest who was watching the animals and considered the least of his brothers, more like a weed than a tall plant, was the one God chose because he had a heart like God.

Sometimes the weeds grow simply because they refuse to give up. When other more beautiful and delicate flowers are crumpling in the wind and the rain, the weeds thrive. I’ve known people like that. Against all odds, they bloom in the most unlikely places under the harshest circumstances.

Sometimes, it’s due to stubborn determination. They’re out to prove everyone else wrong. Pride drives them. Sometimes it’s because they don’t know what else to do so they simply keep going. Sometimes it’s because one person is kind to them when it seems like everyone else is against them. Kindness is a healing balm to those who live in harsh and sometimes very painful situations. It takes such little effort to show kindness to another, but kindness can be life changing.

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32).

And sometimes those we view as weeds thrive because their roots go down deep into the Word of God. Nothing could make a firmer foundation in their lives than the Lord’s truth, His love, His mercy, His grace.

As a small girl in the outfield of life, I loved blowing on dandelions that had gone to seed. I was told to make a wish when I blew and it would come true. I gave up wishing a long time ago because I discovered something much better. The unequaled, unbelievable, and unmatched love of God. He can take someone who is overlooked, like David, and make him into a king. He can take a dandelion-loving little girl and call her to bloom as she follows Him.

I’m still on a team. A much bigger one. One where the Lord is my captain and everyone gets picked. But we each must decide to join His team. And yes, dandelions are accepted.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.