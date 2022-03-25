YODER: Do you hear it?

Do you hear it? It’s a very faint sound. Like the one-note song of a bird who’s been traveling a lengthy time over great distances from his winter home. The journey has been a long one. The wind currents have been helpful at times. Gently carrying him along almost as if they’re in a relaxing dance with lilting music only the two of them can hear.

But other times, he’s fighting to say aloft against winds that batter and bruise him. He’s even wondered at times if his feathers are actually bending backwards. Perhaps his very being is trying to take him down out of the sky, grounding him like a falling brick. He knows that his chances of surviving alone are not good.

He’s part of the V-shaped flight formation that’s often seen high in the sky. He’s been the lead bird too long. The other birds see him struggling and sense his fatigue. No one can be the lead forever. You can only take the brunt of the wind for so long.

Another bird takes the lead, allowing the tired bird to drop back where the winds are milder, buffeted by his traveling companions. It’s a dance that’s repeated often as the birds migrate across fields, and cities, and busy human beings below performing a dance all their own. Rushing to work, to appointments, to activities, and then rushing back home so they can get up the next morning and do it all over again.

It makes no sense to the birds who just want to reach their spring home and rest a while. They long for fresh water and a good meal. They long for time to spend with their young who will arrive sometime later. They long to teach the young the ways of the wind and of the world. Teach them the sounds to listen for and the ones to ignore. Pretty soon, a new generation begins.

Knock. Knock. Knock.

Do you hear it? It’s very quiet. The noise of the world drowns out the gentle sound. It’s almost like a whisper on the wind. Faint and fleeting, but also warm and comforting.

Knock. Knock. Knock.

You might even ask yourself if it’s simply your imagination hearing a sound that isn’t there. Just when you’ve logically explained it away, you hear it again. This time a little louder. You don’t know why, but you’re drawn to the sound. You want to open the door, but first you have to find the door.

Knock. Knock. Knock.

You’ve been in the midst of the winter of life for so long you can’t remember what a tulip looks like, how fresh rain smells, or the sound of birds returning home. But this sound, this knocking, is like a fresh breath of spring with hope and longing. Longing for more. Longing for a place to belong. Longing for a life that somehow you know should be yours, but is not.

Knock. Knock. Knock.

You’re tired of being in the lead position of your life, selfishly thinking only of yourself. You can take the brunt of the world for only so long. How can you be surrounded by people everywhere you go and yet feel so isolated?

Knock. Knock. Knock.

You realize something. Something you should have known all along. The sound. The knocking. It’s an invitation. You must respond. No more sitting on the fence of indecision. No more waiting for more time. No more ignoring the gaping hole in your soul longing to be filled. No more flying through life as if you’re all alone with no one else to call for help.

Knock. Knock. Knock.

You’ve wasted so much time. Wasted years that you could have spent living for someone other than yourself. You regret the Me-World you’ve created one selfish act at a time. They’re like bricks that almost encompass your very being. Before the last brick’s in place and your wall of isolation is complete, you hear it again. The sound of hope. Of peace. Of love.

Knock. Knock. Knock.

You see the door. You hear a voice. It’s the most beautiful sound you’ve ever heard. Unlike any sound you’ve ever heard on this earth. It’s the sound of spring and rebirth, of hope and eternity, unparalleled peace and joy all wrapped up in an amazing love you’ve never experienced or even dreamed of. It’s an invitation to have it all.

Knock! Knock! Knock! “Look! I stand at the door knock. If you hear my voice and open the door, I will come in, and we will share a meal together as friends” (Revelation 3:20).

You can’t wait any longer. You fling the door wide open! Then you see Him! The Door!

“I am the Door; anyone who enters through Me will be saved (and will live forever), and will go in and out (freely), and find pasture (spiritual security). The thief comes only in order to steal and to kill and to destroy. I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance (to the full, till it overflows)” (John 10:9 Amp).

Jesus Himself is the One who knocks on the door of our hearts. Open the door today. Even birds know the way home. Our true home is with Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world. Come home today.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

