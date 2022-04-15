YODER: Don't ignore the days before Easter

“It was now about noon, and darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon, for the sun stop shining. And the curtain of the temple was torn in two. Jesus called out with a loud voice, ‘Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.’ When he said this he breathed his last” (Luke 23:44-46).

The Easter story doesn’t begin on Sunday. Sometimes I wish it would. Wouldn’t it be great to jump right into the resurrection? But there are two other important days in this life-changing story. Friday and Saturday.

Friday. The day of suffering. Jesus didn’t do anything wrong. His ministry was about telling the truth, teaching people to love God, to love one another, and to love ourselves. He was the light shining in a dark world. A world filled with the darkness of sin. But some people don’t like the light illuminating the darkness. Why? Because they love the darkness. It’s their home. So they plot to kill Jesus.

Jesus, betrayed by one of his own disciples, is cruelly beaten to the very edge of death. Then nailed to a cross to die. Friday is a day of suffering and pain. Friday is a dark day. A day when even the sun leaves the sky refuses to shine.

We know Fridays like that in this world today. We suffer. Life can be painful and downright unfair.

Maybe you’ve had a bad diagnosis. Your head’s spinning. You can’t believe this is happening to you and your loved ones. You say to God, “But we had plans.” As if that alone means nothing bad will ever happen in life. Each day of this new normal is hard. There’s not only physical pain, there’s emotional and spiritual pain, too.

Nothing makes sense. A happy family one minute and the next, you’re fighting for your very life. You don’t deserve cancer. Nobody does. You’re scared. All the plans you had for this life may not happen.

The people in the Ukraine know that more than anyone else right now. Imagine walking down the street by your own house and seeing the lifeless bodies of those you love lying on the ground. A road you walked so many times. You remember the laughter you’ve shared with your family as well as the hopes and dreams of a good life together. Now all gone.

That’s Friday.

Imagine those who love Jesus at the foot of the cross. His mother, Mary. Mary Magdalene from whom Jesus expelled evil spirits. And the apostle John, who refers to himself as “The one whom Jesus loves.” Witnesses to Jesus’ pain and suffering because love kept them there. They are part of the story, the story of Easter.

Jesus dies. That’s Friday.

Saturday is a long day of waiting. Those who love Jesus are in shock. They can’t believe that he’s truly gone. They hide in fear. They don’t know what will happen next. As they wait for the day to end, they fear the next day, too.

Then Sunday arrives! The day that hope breaks through the darkness. The day Jesus rises from the dead. Jesus went to the depths of hell and reclaimed the authority that Satan stole in the garden of Eden. The grave could not hold our Jesus.

He is the light breaking through the darkest night. He is the light that cannot be hid. He is the hope that breaks through disease and despair. Through injustice and our deepest fears.

When the Marys come to the grave they encounter an angel with a special message for them. First, he tells them not to be afraid. Then he tells them that Jesus has risen from the dead just as he said he would.

Jesus, the son of God, has triumphed over death! When the women see Jesus, he tells them the same thing. Do not be afraid. Go tell your brothers about me.

The women are filled with joy, with hope, with the light of truth. The light of Jesus. This is Sunday. We may go through times of suffering and pain. Times of doubt and fear. Times when everything looks dark. But remember, there is Sunday. And on Sunday, Jesus rose from the dead and paid the price in full for all our sins! Be not afraid!

In John 14:19, Jesus says, “Before long the world will not see me anymore. Because I live, you also will live.” Because He lives, we live, too! And not just for today, but for eternity.

Lord Jesus, what can we say? If you are for us, who can be against us? You who loved us so much that you went to the cross for us, show us how to take up your cross and follow you.

Because you live, Lord Jesus, we also live! Because you have risen, we rise with you! You walk through our dark Fridays with us and shine your light to show us the way. You walk through our endless Saturdays with us. You wait with us as we struggle to trust in you. You walk through our triumphant Sundays, when your light shines so brightly that all we can do is praise you.

May you be our Morning Sun and our Evening Tide. May you be the wind in our sails and the calm in our hearts. May you lead us to eternal life with you one day. Because you live, we also live! Hallelujah! Amen.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0