I caught a blueberry on fire. You probably didn’t think you’d read that line here today, but it’s true. I actually, unintentionally caught a blueberry on fire.

Most days I eat blueberries for breakfast. One day I placed frozen blueberries in a microwave-safe bowl; one I’ve used countless times before. I microwaved them, stirred them, and microwaved them a few seconds more. As they were heating up the second time, I saw a flash. One blueberry actually caught on fire. When I opened the microwave door, the flame went out.

I have no idea how that blueberry caught on fire. It hasn’t happened since, but now I’m on the blueberry-catching-on-fire alert.

Most people don’t worry about flaming blueberries, but they worry about other things. Maybe you’re one of them. Join the crowd. Many things in life cause us to worry. It’s no wonder that so many make worry a part time, a full-time, and too often an all-consuming job.

Martha, her sister Mary, and their brother Lazarus are friends of Jesus. Jesus and his disciples come to their village and visit them in their home. Martha rushes around to serve the others. I’m sure she’s worried about how she’ll get everything done since Mary isn’t helping. Instead, she’s sitting at Jesus’ feet, listening to Him.

“But Martha was distracted by her many tasks, so she came to Him and she asked, ‘Lord, do you not care that my sister left me to do all the work by myself? Tell her, then, to help me.’ But the Lord answered her, ‘Martha, Martha, you are worried and distracted by many things, but few things are needed – indeed only one. Mary has chosen the better part, which will not be taken from her.’” (Luke 10:40-42).

Martha is worried and distracted. Worry distracts us. It distracts us from the good things that are happening around us. It distracts us from having close relationships. It distracts us from forgiving others and forgiving ourselves. It distracts us from being like Mary, who chooses not to worry. Instead, she chooses to slow down, to sit at Jesus’ feet, and to learn from Him.

We applaud Martha for being a great hostess and a hard worker. Yet she’s missing out. But not Mary. She’s experiencing the wonderful, indescribable joy of being near to Jesus. Seeing his smile. Hearing his voice. Touching his hand. Mary’s basking in the love of Jesus and she’s learning from Him.

Years later, after Jesus died, rose from the dead, and returned to heaven, I imagine Mary remembering that time and others like them. Thinking about Jesus’ words. Taking the lessons to heart. Thanking God for the privilege of being Jesus’ friend.

Recently I listened to a missionary speak. As he spoke about the ministries he and his wife lead, he walked around the room, at times stopping to pray for people. He prayed as if he knew each person well. The first thing he said to me is, “You used to worry. Now you pray.”

The minute he said those words, I recognized the truth. I’d forgotten that I used to worry about so many things. But once I started praying about them and expecting the Lord to help me, the worry disappeared. Occasionally I still worry, but when I pray, the worry leaves.

There have been many changes in my life in the last couple years. As you know, I was in a terrible car accident with my husband. The Lord took him home and miraculously saved me. The accident propelled some unknown medical conditions forward. They awoke and caused new challenges, but I’m doing much better now. I moved off the farm and back to Sioux City to a new neighborhood. And once again I’m learning to navigate life as a single person.

I could spend time worrying about all the changes. About what the future holds. Instead, I pray. I know that the Lord walks with me. He tells us so in Hebrews 15:5b. “For God has said, ‘I will never fail you. I will never abandon you.’”

The Lord has not abandoned me. He sends kind people to me all the time. Just recently, I was having trouble with my lawn mower. A nice couple out walking with their young granddaughter stopped. The husband adjusted my mower. It works just fine now. Their kindness felt like a hug from God. It seems like I’ve been collecting God hugs my whole life.

Let’s not worry about catching blueberries on fire. If we want to worry about something, we can worry about all those people who are not born-again believers. There are so many. In 2020, The Barna Group (Christian Researchers) did year-long research. Their results suggest that only one in four Americans is a practicing Christian. What does that mean? According to them, three things. They identify as Christian. Faith is very important in their lives. And they’ve attended church within the last month.

Instead of worrying about these statistics, let’s pray. Lord, give us opportunities to point others to you. To invite someone to church. To offer help and hope to those who struggle.

Lord, help us to make a difference in just one life. May we not be comfortable and complacent in our faith. Instead, may the Holy Spirit catch us on fire for you. May we be shining lights, pointing others to you. And please, Lord, keep my blueberries fire-free. Amen.

