YODER: Faith Without Borders

What is a border? According to Webster’s dictionary it’s “an outer part or an edge.” It’s also “a boundary especially of a country or a state.” It’s a line, visible or invisible, of demarcation. This part belongs here and this part doesn’t.

As Christians, we often put borders around our faith. I’ll go to church on Sunday and worship the Lord. I’ll pray. I’ll drink coffee with my friends and even talk about Jesus, but don’t ask me to talk about my faith at work.

But what if a coworker is struggling? What if they ask us, “What’s the secret to the peace I see in you?” Do we just shrug our shoulders and say, “Oh, I’m just a happy person.”

I did that once many years ago. It’s one of my biggest regrets. I missed the opportunity to share the Gospel with someone who was desperately seeking answers. I knew that Jesus is the answer, but I didn’t want to cross the border I’d carefully constructed around my faith to tell him. It was too uncomfortable, so I stayed within my faith border and made it stronger. I planted flowers that bloomed and grew. Butterflies flitted around. Birds sang lovely songs. It was a pretty border, but it was still a border. It kept me safely in and kept others out, like my co-worker.

Peter tells us, “But in your hearts set Christ apart (as holy – acknowledging Him, giving Him first place in your lives) as Lord. Always be ready to give a (logical) defense to anyone who asks you to account for the hope and confident assurance (elicited by faith) that is within you, yet do it with gentleness and respect” (1 Peter 3:15).

In the context of this verse, Peter is telling first century believers who are suffering for their faith to continue to do good. Even though there are times of suffering, don’t worry about others’ threats. Instead, worship the Lord.

When I’m truly worshiping the Lord, not just going through the motions, my worries and concerns disappear. There’s something about worship that doesn’t allow the things of this world to cross the protective border the Lord places around me as I revere Him. When I focus on the Lord, everything else seems to fade away and His peace fills me.

Peter tells believers to be ready to answer people who want to know the source of their help. If others see Christians behaving differently during times of suffering and stress, they have questions. How can this be? What’s their reason for hope in the midst of suffering? How is this even possible?

Just like the first century Christians we, too, are called to tell the reason for our hope. To testify to what the Lord has done in our lives and the difference that following Him makes. To tell personally of His great mercy, grace, forgiveness, and love, which makes all the difference in our lives. That’s why we believers can have peace in the midst of life’s trials. Why we can be content when life is unfair. It’s how we can go on when someone we love is gone. It’s how we can be strong and courageous during illness.

It’s how we can keep going when someone tells lies about us or we’re the subject of gossipers. It’s how we can face life’s hardships with confidence. Not on our own. Never. But with the strength and backing of the God of angel armies. As David the shepherd boy discovered, our battles belong to God.

As we stand within the borders of our faith, let’s ask ourselves this question. How can I have faith without borders? How can I cross the borders I’ve created and truly live a life dedicated to the Lord? How can I surrender my self-made borders to Him? He gave His life for me, how can I surrender my life to Him? There’s only one way. We have to give up some stuff. Stuff like self-doubt, false humility, and comparing our lives to others. We need to get rid of anger, jealousy, and envy. Stop gossiping and judging others.

We need to let go of unforgiveness. It not only produces bitterness, but the Bible tells us: “For if you forgive others their trespasses (their reckless and willful sins), your Heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others (nurturing your hurt and anger with the result that it interferes with your relationship with God), then your Father will not forgive your trespasses” (Matthew 6:14-15 AMP).

We need to quit nursing past hurts. They not only affect our relationship with God, they become our object of worship. They become an idol. God does not tolerate idols.

Take all of it to the cross and give it to Jesus. Leave it with Him. Don’t take it back. Jesus crossed the border of heaven and came to earth to save us from our sins. He crossed the border from life to death and back to life again. He did it for us. “But God clearly shows His own love for us, by the fact that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8 AMP).

Lord, we pray that the Holy Spirit leads us and guides us in our lives on this earth. We pray that no borders exist between you and us. Lord, we pray for that day when we live with you in eternity. Then, and only then, will our faith truly be without borders.

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.