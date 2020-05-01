YODER: Frequent fires can remind us what's important

Two Saturdays ago, some family members came to the farm to help out. My husband Melvin’s son-in-law, Ray, pruned the apple trees. Mel’s grandson, Daniel, drove the tractor, taking apple tree limbs and other fallen branches to the big burn pile located near the field east of the apple trees. His wife, Ashley, helped load the tree parts onto the tractor’s dirt scoop.
Daniel also burned some garbage for me in the burn bins. They’re located close to the field and not too far from an old barn. The apple trees are a little ways east from the burn bins, but still within shouting distance.
I was in the house working when Mel said that he was going outside to talk to Ray. In the meantime, I found a couple forgotten small bags of garbage, so I took them out to the burn bins. Daniel was done burning, but I took the big stick and stirred the fire. It came back to life. I slowly put some garbage into the bin like I’ve done many times before.
Almost immediately something flew out of the bin and landed on the dry grass, which began to burn. I grabbed the big stir stick and beat on the tiny flames, but it didn’t do much good. They multiplied and spread. I looked over to the apple trees where the rest of them were talking. I yelled over to them, but they didn’t hear me. I ran to the outdoor water spigot by the house and filled a bucket with water. Running back to the fire, it was bigger. The water didn’t do much. I looked over to the apple trees. They were all still talking. Smoke was shooting up, but they didn’t see it.
Running back to the house with my bucket, I suddenly stopped and said, “Oh, Lord, please help me.” I said that prayer out loud and heard the fear in my voice. Almost immediately, I had the idea to call Ashley. My phone was in my pocket. She answered on the first ring. Out of breath, I managed to say, “Fire. I need help.”
I got the water and ran back. Daniel was already digging up some dirt and putting it on the fire. Ashley was directing him. She ran and got some water, too. She also pulled the hose out into the yard as far as it would go and left the water running. I grabbed the fire extinguisher from the house, emptying it on the fire. It didn’t do much. Back and forth I went for more water. Daniel kept digging up more field dirt and dumping it on the fire. At one point, the bucket itself looked like it was on fire.
Finally, the fire was out. Praise the Lord!
It was an unexpected event that took us by surprise. Kind of like the COVID-19 pandemic we’re experiencing right now. One minute everything’s fine. Then next minute it’s not.
In reflecting on both, the words of Isaiah 43 come to me.
“Now this is what the LORD says— He who created you, O Jacob, and He who formed you, O Israel: ‘Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine! When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you go through the rivers, they will not overwhelm you.
“‘When you walk through the fire, you will not be scorched; the flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the LORD your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior; I give Egypt for your ransom, Cusha and Seba in your place. Because you are precious and honored in My sight, and because I love you, I will give men in exchange for you and nations in place of your life. Fear not, for I am with you’” (Isaiah 43:1-5a).
Fear not, the Lord has redeemed us. He calls us by name. We who know Him and love Him, He does not forget. Just as Jesus calls Lazarus out of the grave back to life, the Lord calls us out of fear into the safety of His promises. He is with us. What more do we need to know?
I was afraid of that fire. Many years ago as a photojournalist I saw firsthand how quickly fire can spread. I saw how hard the firefighters worked. I remember well the fires with tragic outcomes. I also saw many grass fires that began as controlled burns get completely out of control. It was a full circle moment to be in the midst of my own fire that was quickly spreading out of control. It was only when I stopped and prayed, calling on the One who is in control, that the fear left me. Oh, I was still busy running around, trying to do my small part, but the fear was gone.
In my fear I forgot something important. “The Lord says, ‘Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine!’” I don’t need to be afraid of water, or fire, or COVID-19 or anything else, because the Lord God has called me by my name and He is with me no matter where I go or what I face.
And who is this God? He is the LORD my God, the Holy One of Israel, my Savior. Make Him yours and you don’t need to be afraid, either. He’ll be with you, too.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
