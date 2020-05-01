YODER: Frequent fires can remind us what's important

“‘When you walk through the fire, you will not be scorched; the flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the LORD your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior; I give Egypt for your ransom, Cusha and Seba in your place. Because you are precious and honored in My sight, and because I love you, I will give men in exchange for you and nations in place of your life. Fear not, for I am with you’” (Isaiah 43:1-5a).

Fear not, the Lord has redeemed us. He calls us by name. We who know Him and love Him, He does not forget. Just as Jesus calls Lazarus out of the grave back to life, the Lord calls us out of fear into the safety of His promises. He is with us. What more do we need to know?

I was afraid of that fire. Many years ago as a photojournalist I saw firsthand how quickly fire can spread. I saw how hard the firefighters worked. I remember well the fires with tragic outcomes. I also saw many grass fires that began as controlled burns get completely out of control. It was a full circle moment to be in the midst of my own fire that was quickly spreading out of control. It was only when I stopped and prayed, calling on the One who is in control, that the fear left me. Oh, I was still busy running around, trying to do my small part, but the fear was gone.