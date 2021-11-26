YODER: Giving thanks to the Lord

In Luke 17:11-19, Jesus and his disciples are traveling to Jerusalem. They pass through “the midst of Samaria and Galilee” and enter “a certain village.” We aren’t told exactly where they are or the name of the village. But in this in-between land on the way to somewhere else, Jesus encounters 10 men who are forever changed simply because they call out to him.

“And they lifted up the voices and said, ‘Jesus, Master! Have mercy on us!’” (Luke 17:13).

They’re all lepers, total outcasts from society. The only people they’re allowed to be around are other lepers. They’ve left their homes, their families, and their community to live on the outskirts of town and scrounge for scraps.

Leprosy is a terrible disease. The 10 lepers know that eventually it will take their toes, their fingers, and their limbs. It’s horrible to go through. It’s also horrible to see, even from afar. And because it’s contagious, a person was required by law to shout out a warning to those coming near: “Unclean! Unclean!”

There’s power in words. It’s like shouting, “I’m an outcast! Don’t come near me! Don’t catch what I have! I’m less than human. Stay away or abandon all hope!”

Is there any hope for them? Not really. According to Mosaic law, a priest must deem them clean again. Cured. That’s not going to happen in the regular, every day world. Not in this in between land that doesn’t even have a name.

But even here, these men must know of Jesus. These in-between life and death men who have no hope use their voices for something other than warning others. They lift their voices in something they haven’t dared to dream about. They lift their voices in hope.

“And they lifted up their voices inside, ‘Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!’” (Luke 17:13). They call out to Jesus and they call him “Master.” They ask for mercy.

Jesus doesn’t immediately cure them.

“So when He saw them, he said, ‘Go, show yourselves to the priests’” (Luke 17:14a). You see, the men have to take a step of faith to be cured. “And do it was that as they went, they were cleansed” (Luke 17:14b).

Those 10 men must have experienced joy and thankfulness beyond description. Can’t you just see them shouting and laughing? Some may have realized that areas of their bodies that were previously numb and ready to fall off or had already fallen off were alive again with feeling and purpose. They must’ve jumped and ran on strong legs and waved healthy arms in the air.

And yet, only one returned to thank Jesus.

“And one of them, when he saw that he was healed, returned, and with a loud voice glorified God, and fell down on his face at His feet, giving Him thanks. And he was a Samaritan” (Luke 17:15-16).

In order to give thanks, we have to know who we are thanking. This Samaritan man knew. You see, he was a double outcast. Not only a leper, but also a Samaritan. They were looked down on. They were considered half breeds. Outcast.

Jesus speaks not only to this man, but also to those around him. “Were they’re not 10 cleansed at? But where are the nine? Were there not any found to return to give glory to God except this foreigner?” (Luke 17:19b). And yet, the Samaritan was no longer a foreigner, but now a member of God’s family.

Sometimes in life we feel like outcasts. Sometimes even in our own families. Have you ever had to scrounge for scraps of affection? More people do than most of us realize.

Many people suffer from leprosy of the heart and the soul and pass it on to those around them. It seems impossible that they can change. But they can, if they cry out to the Master for His mercy. And if they recognize who heals them, they will thank Him and praise Him.

Encountering Jesus changes a person forever. But the big question is: Does it change him or her for eternity? That’s up to each one of us. If you’re not right with the Lord because you think there’s more time to decide, don’t be fooled. None of us knows when we’ll breathe our last breath on this earth.

Maybe your life’s a mess and you’ve got nowhere to turn. Maybe you simply have the feeling that there’s something missing. There’s an emptiness in you that you can never fill.

Maybe you feel like an outcast in your own life and are lost in an in-between place. Don’t wait another minute. Call out to Jesus for His mercy today! Ask Him to forgive your sins. Then you’ll be like the one leper who returns to thank Jesus.

And you’ll have new, joy-filled words to say. “Clean! Clean! Forever redeemed and forgiven!” There’s power in words. Especially the words of eternal life.

“Oh give thanks to the LORD, for He is good; for His steadfast love endures forever!” (1 Chronicles 16:34).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.

